Kashmir imposes curbs, schools closed, internet throttled amid Khamenei protests

Authorities on Monday (March 2) imposed sweeping restrictions across parts of Kashmir, curbing movement in several areas, shutting educational institutions for two days, and throttling mobile internet services following massive protests over the killing of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint strike by the US and Israel.

The iconic Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk has been sealed with barricades erected all around it, officials said. They said a large number of police and paramilitary CRPF personnel have been deployed across the city to prevent gatherings of protestors.



Khamenei was killed in an airstrike in Tehran on Saturday during a joint Israel-US attack on Iran. Iranian state media confirmed the same on Sunday, triggering a wave of protests and mourning across the world, including India.

Valley on high alert

Kashmir — which has about 15 lakh Shias — witnessed major protests at Lal Chowk, Saida Kadal, Budgam, Bandipora, Anantnag and Pulwama, an official said.

The protesters were seen beating their chests as they shouted anti-US and anti-Israel slogans.

The officials said the restrictions were imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order. Concentrated wires and barricades have been placed at important intersections leading into the city, they said.

Similar curbs have been imposed in Shia-dominated areas in other districts of the valley.

The restrictions come in the backdrop of a one-day strike call given by Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. "We urge the people to observe it with unity, dignity, and complete peacefulness," the Mirwaiz said.

The MMU strike call was supported by several political parties, including opposition PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.

The authorities have also closed all educational institutions, including private schools, for two days, as a precautionary measure for the safety of students and to maintain law and order.

Internet curbs, media advisory

Meanwhile, mobile internet speeds were also throttled across Kashmir on Monday, in the wake of these protests, officials said. They said the step was taken as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in the area.



Officials said the high-speed mobile internet has been throttled as network speeds have been curtailed across all mobile networks in the Kashmir valley.

Meanwhile, the police have issued an advisory urging all media organisations and news platforms to exercise the highest level of responsibility and professionalism in their reporting.

"Please refrain from publishing unverified information, speculation, or rumours; ensure that all reports are confirmed through credible and authoritative sources before dissemination; and avoid sensational headlines that may create unnecessary panic," the advisory read.

The police said responsible and accurate reporting is essential to maintain public trust and prevent misinformation.

(With agency inputs)