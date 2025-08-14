Cloudburst at Chositi in Jammu-Kashmir’s Kishtwar leaves 12 dead

At least 12 persons are dead in a major cloudburst that struck a remote village en route to the Machail Mata yatra in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said, adding that the death toll could go up. The cloudburst hit Chasoti, the last motorable village en route to the shrine.

LG condoles loss of lives

The annual yatra to the shrine has been suspended following the incident as authorities mobilised all resources and are heading to the scene to conduct a massive rescue and relief operation, the officials said.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha condoled the loss of lives in the incident. "Anguished by cloudburst in Chositi Kishtwar. Condolences to bereaved families & prayers for the quick recovery of injured. Directed Civil, Police, Army, NDRF & SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue & relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected," he said on X.

What Jitendra Singh said

Earlier in the day Union Minister Jitendra Singh said in a post on X informed about the incident. He also said that the cloudburst could result in substantial casualties, adding that the administration has swung into action.

“Just now spoke to DC Kishtwar Sh Pankaj Kumar Sharma after receiving an urgent message from LoP #JammuAndKashmir and local MLA Sh Sunil Kumar Sharma,” said Singh.

“Massive cloud burst in Chositi area, which could result in substantial casualty. Administration has immediately swung into action, rescue team has left for the site. Damage evaluation and, necessary rescue and medical management arrangements being made. My office receiving regular updates, all possible assistance will be provided,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre Srinagar in a forecast earlier in the day stated that Jammu and Kashmir would receive moderate to heavy rain along with brief intense showers, adding that there was also a possibility of a cloudburst.

“Nowcast update J&K:Moderate to hvy Rain with brief intense showers with thunder/lightning/gusty winds most likely to occur at many places of J&K during nxt 4-6hrs.Possibility of cloud burst/Flash floods/landslides/Mudslides at few vulnerable places and hilly areas. Stay alert,” it stated in a post on X.

