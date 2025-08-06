Indian Army launches rescue mission after Uttarakhand cloudburst

The Indian Army has launched a major search and rescue operation following the deadly cloudburst near Dharali, close to Harsil in Uttarakhand, that has resulted in five deaths so far, with 50 persons gone missing till 3 pm.

The operation called Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) involves over 225 Army personnel, including infantry and engineering teams are onthe ground for search, rescue, and relief tasks. Combat engineers have also been pressed into service and have reached Dharali to provide assistance with clearing debris and restoring traffic movement.

7 Army teams operating

According to a report in ANI, as of 3 pm, 7 teams of the Indian Army are operating with Reeco Radar near Tekla, while search and rescue dogs are deployed at Harsil; more are en route from Remount and Veterinary Centres.

The Army also stated that the military helipad at Harsil is operational, adding that three civil helicopters launched from Sahastradhara in coordination with SDRF have successfully landed at Bhatwari and Harsil for casualty evacuation and relief material delivery.

Chinook, Mi-17, ALH helicopters on standby

According to the Army, Chinook, Mi-17, and ALH helicopters are on standby at Jolly Grant, Chandigarh, and Sarsawa for troop and material airlift - awaiting tasking clearance. They further stated that apart from civilian casualties resulting from the cloudburst and ensuing flash flood, a total of 9 personnel are also missing, including one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and 8 jawans.

The calamity has inflicted severe infrastructural damage, including washing away key road stretches near Bartwari, Linchigad, and Gangran. It has also led to the civil helipad at Dharali becoming non-functional following a mudslide.

190 rescued, says CM

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said 190 people have been rescued from Uttarkashi's Dharali village, which was hit by a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst that struck the upper catchment of the Kheer Ganga river.

Speaking to PTI, Dhami said plans are being prepared to evacuate the pilgrims stuck in Gangotri Dham through Nelong Valley. "All arrangements have been made and they will be evacuated very soon," he added.

"After the incident which took place yesterday, 190 people have been rescued from there. All of them are safe and are at secure places," he said, adding, "The injured have been admitted to hospitals, while some have been sent to the military camps and higher centres." Five people have been killed and several have been injured in the flash flood which hit Dharali on Tuesday.

‘I am camping here’

Dhami said the state government employees are doing their work. "I am also camping here. Till all rescue work is streamlined and they catch speed, I will stay put here and monitor everything," he said.

The chief minister said it would be the government's endeavour to organise the Dharali village, which has been affected by the natural disaster. Help will be extended to each and every individual of the village, he said.

"All of us from Uttarakhand are standing with the affected people -- those who have suffered losses or those who have lost their kin -- as government, brothers and family. Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has told me that the Centre, the Army and others are providing all assistance. He has assured all support," he said.

(With agency inputs)