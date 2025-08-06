Uttarakhand cloudburst: 28-member Kerala tourist group trapped

A 28-member group of tourists, who are natives of Kerala, is reportedly trapped in Uttarakhand, according to multiple reports.

Of the 28 individuals, 20 are reportedly from Kerala settled in Maharashtra, while the remaining eight are from various districts in Kerala, a relative of one of the couples in the group told media.

According to a Kerala outfit based in Mumbai, the group was located approximately four kilometers from the landslide site, although details are not available.

The group had begun their journey to Uttarakhand a week ago, arriving in Haridwar from Delhi and proceeding by vehicle. Their last known communication was Tuesday morning, when they informed relatives of their plan to travel to Gangotri.

“They said they were leaving from Uttarkashi to Gangotri at around 8.30 am that day. The landslides occurred along that route,” a relative told PTI.

At least five people have been confirmed dead in the disaster that struck Dharali, an ecologically fragile region in Uttarakhand, following the cloudburst on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said nearly half of Dharali was buried under a massive mudslide of slush, debris, and water. The village is a key stop on the route to Gangotri, the origin of the Ganga, and hosts several hotels and homestays.