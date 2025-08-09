J-K Police search 26 houses in massive crackdown on terror ecosystem in Kishtwar

Jammu, Aug 9 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday conducted searches at 26 houses, including that of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Mohammad Amin Bhat alias "Jehangir Saroori", in a massive clampdown on the terror ecosystem in the Kishtwar district, officials said.

Besides Bhat, the raids mostly targeted homes of terrorists operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and smuggling arms and ammunition from across the border, they said.

The raids in Kishtwar came a day after similar searches were conducted at 15 locations in nearby Doda district.

The officials said various police teams carried out searches at 26 locations across Kishtwar district.

The properties raided include Bhat's house, who had joined the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in the 1990s and is considered the longest surviving terrorist.

A police spokesperson said the coordinated surprise raids on multiple locations were carried out on the directions of Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police Naresh Singh and executed under the close supervision of Kishtwar Additional SP Pardeep Singh Goria.

"Multiple police teams were deployed simultaneously across Kishtwar, Chatroo, Dachhan, and Atholi targeting hideouts and residential premises of terrorists and their associates," he said.

"The raids were aimed at disrupting the local support network for cross-border terrorists, gathering actionable intelligence related to anti-national activities, and sending a strong deterrent message to individuals or groups engaged in supporting or sheltering such elements," the spokesperson said.

During the searches, police teams examined targeted premises for electronic devices, documents, and other material evidence linked to terror financing, radicalization, and cross-border communication, he said.

"Police remains firmly committed to ensuring the peace, stability, and security of the district. Any person found involved in aiding or harboring terrorists will face strict legal action,” the SSP Kishtwar said, reiterating the force’s zero-tolerance stance against terrorism.

He said the operation forms part of a sustained counter-terror strategy aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure, Over Ground Workers (OGWs) network and severing logistical support channels to anti-national elements. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)