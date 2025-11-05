Gunfight breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J&K’s Kishtwar

A gunfire broke out between terrorists and security forces on Wednesday (November 5) in the Kishtwar district, officials said.

Also Read: New encounter in J-K’s Kishtwar as Operation Akhal in Kulgam continues

"In an intelligence-based operation, launched in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police early this morning, alert troops of the White Knight Corps established contact with terrorists in the general area of Chhatru," the White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

#WhiteKnightCorps | Contact with Terrorists | Op ChhatruIn an intelligence based operation, in concert with @JmuKmrPolice, in early morning hours today, alert troops of #WhiteKnightCorps have established contact with terrorists in general area of Chhatru. Fire exchanged with… — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) November 5, 2025

"The operation is in progress," it added.

Massive search operation launched

According to India Today, citing sources, two to three terrorists are believed to be hiding in the area.

The exchange of fire reportedly began after security forces launched a large-scale search operation based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of a terrorist group said to have been active in the region for several months. The entire area has been cordoned off, and reinforcements have been deployed to the site.

Also Read: Foreign terrorists in Jammu forests a major challenge, efforts on to neutralise them: IGP

This operation is reportedly part of a broader counter-terrorism effort by security forces to flush out militants hiding in the higher reaches of several districts in the Jammu region, including Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri, and Poonch.