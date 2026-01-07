Kathua: Encounter breaks out betwen security forces and terrorists

An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Wednesday (January 7).

According to officials, the encounter started at Kahog village of Billawar in the evening when security forces launched a search operation following information about the presence of two to three terrorists.

"SOG Kathua has engaged terrorists in the forest of Kamadh Nullah, Kathua," Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti said in a post on X.

CRPF participating in emcounter

“Op update 1: Despite darkness, thick vegetation and treacherous terrain, SOG is relentlessly engaging the terrorists. Teams of CRPF are also participating in the Joint Op,” he added.

At around 4 pm, one terrorist was sighted by locals at Kamad Nallah under the Billawar police station area, reported PTI, quoting sources, adding that it could be the same terrorist who was spotted this morning at Dhannu Parole, the sources said.

The officials said reinforcements have been rushed to the village to neutralise the terrorists.

22 detained in cyber terror case

Meanwhile, the Counter Intelligence wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police detained 22 suspects on Wednesday following raids at multiple locations across the valley, officials said, adding that the operation was part of an investigation into a cyber terror case involving the use of mule accounts.

The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) carried out simultaneous searches at 22 locations. These included 17 spots in Srinagar, three in Budgam and one each in Shopian and Kulgam districts.

The raids were conducted to dismantle the financial infrastructure of cyber frauds and terror networks, which exposed a syndicate operating across the valley, the officials said. The CIK undertook the operation after obtaining search warrants from the Special NIA Court.

Case lodged under UAPA

Following specific intelligence, the CIK police registered a case under various sections of the Information Technology Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The investigation revealed a "sophisticated and well-entrenched" financial crime syndicate that posed a serious threat to national economic security and digital safety. Preliminary investigation led to the identification of 22 suspects in the Kashmir Division. During the searches, police seized incriminating material, digital devices and financial records. The 22 individuals are being questioned to establish their roles in cyber frauds, illegal gaming, betting platforms and suspicious financial transactions.

The investigations have so far exposed a conspiracy where the accused worked with local and outside operatives to exploit the bank accounts of vulnerable and economically weak individuals. These were converted into 'mule accounts' to move large volumes of illicit money from scams, banned gaming platforms, and fake investment applications.

(With agency inputs)