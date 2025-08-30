‘Human GPS’, Hizbul terrorist, Bagu Khan, killed in Gurez encounter

Bagu Khan, a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, also known as the “Human GPS” and “Samundar Chacha”, was killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir earlier this week. According to multiple media reports, the revelation regarding Bagu Khan’s death in the encounter has recently come to light.

Reason behind ‘Human GPS’ nickname

The security forces have been on the hunt for Bagu Khan for decades as he was involved in more than 100 infiltration attempts, most of which were successful, since 1985. According to an NDTV report, officials have said that Bagu Khan’s in-depth knowledge about the infiltration routes and the terrain was the reason behind the success of infiltration bids planned by him. This earned him the nickname of the “Human GPS.”

According to media reports, Bagu Khan’s identity card has revealed that he was a resident of Pakistan's Muzaffarabad.

According to a post on X by the Chinar Corps of the Army on August 28, two terrorists were killed during an infiltration attempt in the Gurez sector. Later, it came to light that Bagu Khan was one of the two terrorists.

What Chinar Corps said

"Based on intelligence provided by Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding a likely infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Gurez Sector. Troops responded with effective fire, neutralising two terrorists," the Army's Chinar Corps stated in a post on X.

Earlier on August 28, security forces successfully neutralised two terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Based on intelligence from Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding a likely infiltration attempt, the Indian Army and police launched a coordinated operation in the Gurez Sector. Alert troops spotted suspicious movement and challenged the intruders, who responded with indiscriminate firing.

The Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps confirmed that troops responded with effective fire, successfully neutralising two terrorists.

Soldier dies in gunfight

In a separate incident in Kupwara district, Havildar Ikbal Ali died in the line of duty while performing operational responsibilities. The Army honoured his supreme sacrifice, with Chinar Corps stating his "courage and dedication will forever inspire us."

The Army expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and commitment to their well-being, saluting the soldier's valour and sacrifice.

Handwara police's Special Operations Group, meanwhile, discovered a significant cache of weapons in Bhuvan Forest, Rajwar during the day. The recovered arsenal included 22 grenades, an under-barrel grenade launcher, 15 AK-47 rounds, and half a kilogram of black powdered substance suspected to be explosive material.