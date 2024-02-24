Kashmiri activist Yana Mir in UK Parliament: I'm not Malala, will not run away from India

Yana Mir, a recipient of the UK Parliament’s Diversity Ambassador award, in her speech on February 22 in the House of Commons, slammed Malala Yousafzai, and with her, India bashers abroad, for fabricating “stories of oppression” in Kashmir.

The video of her speech has gone viral with over one million views, according to media reports.

'I am safe in India'

In a reference to the Nobel laureate, who had to leave Pakistan after an attack on her by a fanatic, Mir said, “I'm not a Malala Yousafzai... because I'm safe and free in my homeland Kashmir, which is part of India. I will never run away from my homeland and seek refuge in your country (UK). I can never be a Malala Yousafzai.”

Mir, a social worker and a journalist from Jammu and Kashmir, took on Malala for calling Kashmir “oppressed” and “defaming” India and also slammed “toolkit members from social media and foreign media” for fabricating stories of “oppression” in Kashmir. “I object to all such toolkit members from social media and foreign media who never cared to visit Kashmir in India but fabricate stories of oppression...I urge you to stop polarizing Indians on the grounds of religion. We won't allow you to break us," she said.

She was speaking at the 'India's Sankalp Divas' at the House of Commons, hosted by The Jammu and Kashmir Study Centre (JKSC), a UK-based think-tank. “The perpetrators living in the UK and Pakistan would stop maligning my country in international media and human rights forums, stop unwanted selective outrage remotely from their cosy UK homes,” she said at the event, adding, “Stop coming after us...thousands of Kashmiri mothers have lost their sons because of the dark hole of terrorism.”





Sajid Yousuf Shah, head of the BJP’s Kashmir Media Department, shared the video of her speech on his X handle while quoting Mir’s iconic words slamming Malala. “Two minutes of Yana Mir's @MirYanaSY video in the UK Parliament has taken the internet by storm. Pakistan and its propaganda machinery have issued threats to #YanaMir,” Shah wrote in his post while hailing Mir for her feat.