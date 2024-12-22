The Federal
Delhi-Srinagar via Chenab bridge; Vande Bharat train made for harsh weather

22 Dec 2024

The new Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat sleeper train is all set to launch this January, covering 800 km in under 13 hours. With iconic stops and breathtaking views, it promises to offer more than a journey.


