Railways to introduce 2 new specially-designed trains to Kashmir next month

Indian Railways is set to enhance its connectivity to Kashmir by introducing two new trains, which are scheduled to launch next month, January 2025. This initiative marks a huge step towards bridging the gap between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country.

One of the new services is a centrally heated sleeper train, designed for a 13-hour journey from New Delhi to Srinagar. Unlike earlier speculations, it is not Vande Bharat but a unique sleeper train tailored for the region's harsh winters, according to a report in Economic Times.

It will cross the world’s tallest railway bridge over the Chenab River, offering passengers stunning views of snow-covered mountains.

The train will exclude second-class sleeper coaches and will focus on comfort and efficiency.

Heating elements

For the first time, Indian Railways has introduced heating elements embedded in the front glass of the driver’s cabin to prevent frost in sub-zero temperatures.

These advancements will ensure seamless operations even in the harshest conditions.

The second train is an eight-coach Vande Bharat Express, featuring chair car seating, which will operate on the 246-km route between Katra and Baramulla.

This train will immensely cut travel time, completing the journey in just three-and-a-half hours compared to over 10 hours by road.

Enhanced features include silicon heating pads for water tanks, warm air circulation in toilets, and central heating for passenger comfort.

Transfer point

Katra, a major pilgrimage hub for devotees visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, will serve as a transfer point.

Passengers arriving on the existing New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat train can seamlessly connect to the new Katra-Baramulla service, reaching destinations like Srinagar and Baramulla with ease.

The Rs. 37,012 crore railway project linking Udhampur, Srinagar, and Baramulla is nearing completion.

The iconic Chenab Rail Bridge and several tunnels are almost ready. This promises uninterrupted connectivity to the Valley.

This ambitious effort not only promises to strengthen national integration but also aims to boost tourism and economic growth in the region, making the long-awaited rail link to Kashmir a reality.