A widow’s gold, a child’s savings: Kashmir’s quiet solidarity with Iran

Over 2000 kilometres away from war-ravaged Iran, a woman held a small package in her hand, and her voice choked with tears as she gave it for donation. Inside the package, which she held with love and affection, was a piece of gold, which she kept as a memento of her husband, who died 28 years ago.

But she donated it during a relief-collection drive being held in several areas of Jammu and Kashmir by residents cutting across sectarian lines.

A gesture that struck a chord

The kind act was just one among thousands of humble yet heartfelt donations that struck a chord with the Iranian embassy in India, which lauded it as an act which will “never be forgotten” by the people of Iran.

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"A respected sister from Kashmir donated the gold kept as a memento of her husband who passed away 28 years ago with a heart full of love and solidarity for the people of #Iran. Your tears and pure emotions are the greatest source of comfort for the people of Iran and will never be forgotten. Thank you #Kashmir. Thank you #India," the Iranian Embassy stated in a post on X.

A respected sister from Kashmir, donated the gold kept as a memento of her husband who passed away 28 years ago with a heart full of love and solidarity for the people of #Iran.Your tears and pure emotions are the greatest source of comfort for the people of Iran and will never… pic.twitter.com/0zFcJwGhj0 — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) March 22, 2026

In another post, the Iranian Embassy shared a video of a Kashmiri girl offering piggy bank savings as aid for the Iranian people. “ God bless you” was the embassy’s reaction to the kind act.

Even Kashmiri children are offering their piggy banks as gifts to Iran.God bless you. pic.twitter.com/OfI6w4rNUb — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) March 22, 2026

Relief drives across regions

Shia leader Imran Ansari urged the authorities to allow the "collective act of faith and solidarity to continue with dignity" and without "any unnecessary pressure or questioning."

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Donation drives were conducted in several areas of the city, including Zadibal, Hassanabad, Shalimar, Qamarwari, Lawaypora, and Bemina localities, officials said. People from the majority Sunni sect also did not hold back, they said.

Similar drives took place in Budgam, Bandipora and Baramulla districts, especially in the areas with considerable Shia population.

Cash, gold, silverware, and copper utensils were among the things extended as in relief to war-hit Iran, the officials said.

Ansari flags Concerns

Ansari, the president of the All J-K Shia Association, said, "The Kashmiri people, especially the Shia community, have massively come forward with deep faith and devotion, considering it their moral and religious duty to stand with Iran, a nation already facing sanctions and the hardships of war." All the same, he expressed his concern over people associated with the drive getting calls from authorities about the source of funds.

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"At this sensitive moment, it is important to reassure everyone that these donations are purely for a humanitarian and religious cause, meant to support the people of Iran in their time of need. The emotions of the people are deeply involved, and any unnecessary pressure or questioning may hurt public sentiment," Ansari said.

India-Iran ties

India and Iran have sustained a relationship that has moved steadily between culture, commerce and diplomacy.

From the imprint of Persian influence across parts of the Indian subcontinent to present-day cooperation in trade, energy and regional connectivity, the engagement has evolved with time, shaped as much by strategic needs as by an older civilisational familiarity.

(With agency inputs)