Shia Muslims across country mark Eid with protests over Iran war

Peaceful protests marked Eid celebrations in several places across the country on Saturday (March 21), condemning the US-Israel attacks on Iran.

Most members of the Shia Muslim community refrained from celebrating Eid, denouncing the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and raising slogans against the two countries in protest.

In contrast, members of the Sunni Muslim community celebrated the festival with fervour, gathering in large numbers at Eidgahs to offer prayers.

Peaceful protest

A solidarity march led by the head of the Anjuman-e-Sharie-Shian, Aga Syed Hassan, was taken out in Budgam in central Kashmir after Eid prayers, with protesters raising slogans against the US-Israel alliance and in support of the Iranian regime. The protesters carried flags of Iran and photos of Khamenei.

Also read: Mourning Khamenei: Lucknow’s ties with Iran run deeper than geopolitics

Similar protests were also held in the Shadipora area of Bandipora, where the agitators raised slogans like “Friends of US, Israel are Traitors” and “Death to America, Death to Israel”.

Another protest was held in the Hassanabad area of the city, the officials said, adding that all the demonstrations culminated peacefully.

The authorities had deployed a large number of security personnel in the vulnerable areas across the Valley to maintain law and order, they said.

Omar Abdullah urges an immediate end

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the “illegal” war imposed by the United States and Israel on the world should end at the earliest.

“Today, I only prayed for an end to this illegal war that has been imposed by the United States and Israel on us,” Abdullah told reporters after offering Eid prayers at the Hazratbal shrine.

The entire Muslim world is going through an uncertain period as there is no Muslim country that has not been affected by this war, Abdullah said. The war in the Middle East has had an impact on India as well, he added.

“It affects the Muslims in India sentimentally, and every Indian in terms of energy needs. People are facing difficulties in getting (cooking) gas and diesel needed for the functioning of their homes,” Abdullah said.

Black bank protest in Bhopal

To register their protest against Khamenei's killing, Shia Muslims arrived at the prayer grounds in Bhopal and elsewhere in the state wearing black armbands and dressed in simple and old clothes, reflecting a sombre mood.

Children from the Shia community were also seen wearing black armbands.

A photograph of Khamenei was placed at the Imambara in the state capital. During the address, Maulana Razi-ul-Hasan spoke about standing up against oppression.

Also read: Protests across India over killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader: ‘A thousand Khameneis will rise’

All India Shia Samaj state president Iftikhar Ali, popularly known as Jaani Pahalwan, said, "After offering namaz at Sidhipura Imamiya Masjid and thereafter raising slogans against US- Israel, I returned home. My community and I are not celebrating Eid." He said he was not celebrating the joyous festival due to the Israel-US excesses in Iran.

Around 4,000 Shia families in the state are largely concentrated in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Indore, Vidisha, Ujjain, Burhanpur, Itarsi in Narmadapuram district and Jaora in Ratlam district, he added.

Festival turns into mourning

In various parts of Rajasthan, members of the Shia and Sunni communities staged demonstrations in Jaipur and other districts.

In Jaipur's Amber area, women and children from both communities took out a march, raising slogans against the US and Israel and expressing grief over reported deaths in Iran.

Protesters gathered near Amer Fort carrying placards, alleging that their religious leader had been killed and their festive occasion had turned into mourning. At Subhash Chowk too, members of the Shia community held placards and staged a demonstration.

Similar protests were reported from Sikar and Ajmer, where people offered Eid prayers wearing black bands as a mark of protest. Black flags were also put up at some mosques, and slogans were raised against the US and Israel.

Also read: Fear and rumours grip Delhi's Hastsal neighbourhood ahead of Eid

In Ajmer, Imam-e-Juma Maulana Syed Taqi Jafar said the community was observing mourning over the reported death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Despite the protests, Eid prayers were offered peacefully across the state, with people praying for peace and greeting each other. In several places, members of the Hindu community welcomed worshippers by showering flowers.

Authorities had made elaborate security arrangements in Jaipur, deploying police and RAF personnel around major mosques, including Eidgah and Jama Masjid. Drone surveillance and flag marches were also carried out to maintain law and order, officials said.