Srinagar, Aug 9 (PTI) Security forces on Friday detected an improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said.

The IED, fitted in a pressure cooker, was kept at Balsoo Parigam road in the south Kashmir district, they said.

A bomb disposal squad defused the IED without causing any damage. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)