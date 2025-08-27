30 killed in Jammu as torrential rains wreak havoc; thousands evacuated

Thousands of people were evacuated from low-lying flooded areas of Jammu and Kashmir as torrential rains continued for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday (August 27), creating havoc in most parts of the Union Territory. Thirty people have died across the region in rain-related incidents.

The rains continued non-stop in most parts of the Jammu region over the past 24 hours with almost all water bodies including Tawi, Chenab, Ujh, Ravi, and Basanter flowing several feet above the danger level, said officials.

With heavy damage to the communication network, Jammu's daily life has been affected, and it is likely to continue for a few more days, as the MET forecast that the rain would continue overnight.

'Almost nonexistent communication'

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated on Wednesday that Jammu and Kashmir is still struggling with almost nonexistent communication as the union territory reels from the damage caused by heavy rain.

"Still struggling with almost nonexistent communication. There is a trickle of data flowing on Jio mobile, but no fixed line WiFi, no browsing, almost no apps, things like X open frustratingly slowly, WhatsApp struggles with anything more than short text messages. Haven't felt this disconnected since the terrible days of 2014 & 2019," the chief minister said in a post on X.

Roads, railway stations, and services are shut down.

The Northern Railways announced that it has cancelled 22 train services scheduled for Wednesday (August 27). These trains have either been halted at or departed from Jammu and Katra railway stations. Northern Railways also short-terminated 27 trains in the division.

According to officials, of the 22 cancelled trains, nine are from Katra, the base camp of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, and one is from Jammu. The remaining trains were scheduled to arrive at Katra, Jammu, and Udhampur stations.

In a humanitarian step, the Railways reached out to stranded passengers at several railway stations and took measures to provide food and lodging facilities in the prevailing bad weather conditions in the Jammu region.

"Food items and water were arranged in coordination with local NGOs and civil society for passengers of stranded trains with the help of station staff, Railway Protection Force, and Government Railway Police," said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division, Uchit Singhal.

Train operations, however, continue on the Katra-Srinagar stretch.

Meanwhile, Jammu-Srinagar and Kishtwar-Doda national highways were closed as dozens of hill roads were blocked or damaged by landslides or flash floods, officials said.

Jammu: A portion of a bridge damaged on the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway due to swollen river following heavy rainfall, in Jammu. Photo: PTI

Top priority to evacuate people

Teams from the district administration, police, NDRF, SDRF, Indian Army, and local volunteers have been helping residents who were affected in the rain. Authorities have also focused on restoring critical infrastructure and essential services.

The heavy rain in the Jammu region has led to floods and landslides, as it received 250 mm rain in less than a day. One of the heaviest rainfalls in recent decades has wrecked bridges, roads, and inundated residential areas and agricultural fields. A large number of people have been forced to move to safer places.

An official told PTI, that the top priority is to evacuate people from vulnerable pockets and house them in shelters while ensuring food, clean water, and medical care. The district administration has established relief camps at multiple locations, with the Youth Hostel in Jammu serving as a major temporary shelter.

Medical teams are stationed at all major relief sites. Power, water supply, and road connectivity restoration works are underway, with Tehsildar Nagrota overseeing the clearing of debris on highways.

3,500 residents evacuated

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said that those residing in the low-lying and affected areas were evacuated with the help of the District Administration, J&K Police, Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF and others. He ensured that there have been no casualties so far. Following the SOS calls by stranded people, they were evacuated, he further added.

According to officials, more than 3,500 residents were evacuated from low-lying areas as many areas in the city were inundated. The National Disaster Response Force deployed boats in the GGM Science College area to rescue stranded students and several families near Jammu city.

Gujjars and their cattle heads were shifted to safer areas along river banks after some of their huts and animals were washed away.

The army has launched extensive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in flood-affected areas of the Jammu region.

30 people killed, including pilgrims

Following the heavy rain, boulders, trees, and rocks hurtled down slopes across the Jammu region on Tuesday. In the various rain-related incidents, 30 people were killed including pilgrims struck by a landslide on the Vaishno Devi route. In other rain-related incidents across the Jammu province on Tuesday, at least four people were reported killed in Doda district. Three of these slipped and fell into a river, drowning in the swift flowing waters, while one died in a house collapse.

The pilgrimage to the Vaishno Devi shrine has been suspended.

Kiran, from Mohali in Punjab, was among those caught in the hail of stones, trees and boulders. "I was coming down the hill after performing darshan when people started shouting. I saw stones falling. I rushed to safety but was injured," Kiran told PTI from a hospital bed in Katra.

"We were a group of five out of which three are injured," added another girl, traumatised by her narrow escape.

Many people gathered at the hospital and the Vaishno Devi base camp in Katra, looking for news of their loved ones. Some of the injured have been shifted to the Narayana Hospital in Katra, about 15 km from Jammu.

Three relief columns of the Army have been swiftly mobilised in rescue and relief operations in and around Katra, PRO Defence Jammu said.

CM presides over emergency meeting

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah termed the situation serious. He presided over an emergency meeting and ordered district administrators to be on high alert. "Instructions have been issued to place additional funds at the disposal of the DCs (Deputy Commissioners) to cover emergency restoration work and other exigencies," Abdullah wrote in a post on X.

Abdullah also ordered the administration to provide essentials such as food, water, and medicine to affected families in a timely manner and prioritise relief to vulnerable groups.

The Meteorological Department held out little relief, predicting sustained moderate to heavy rain with chances of cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides up to August 27.

The administration issued advisories to people to avoid venturing near water bodies and landslide-prone areas.

As the authorities worked tirelessly to pump out water in the urban areas, the Chief Minister said assistance must immediately be sought from the fire and emergency services in case of any equipment shortage.

Damage to infrastructure

Infrastructure such as bridges, mobile towers, and electricity poles have been heavily damaged. Reports came in of network outages in all service providers in Jammu and Kashmir following widespread damage to optical fibre at various sites.

The communication blackout impeded emergency response measures and caused panic among residents. Telecom operators said technical teams have been deployed to restore services as soon as possible.

All government and private schools in the Jammu division were directed to close till August 27. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education also suspended all examinations for Classes 10 and 11 that were to be held on Wednesday.

Besides, the recruitment campaign for constables in different security organisations, including the BSF, was halted for the day in Jammu.

(With agency inputs)