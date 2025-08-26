IMD issues red alert for heavy rain in J&K, Punjab, Himachal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alerts for several districts in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday (August 26), warning of heavy rainfall in those areas.

Rain cripples daily life in J&K

According to the IMD, the red alert for Jammu and Kashmir is mostly confined to the Jammu region’s Reasi, Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, and Doda districts. The IMD further stated that a red alert has also been issued also for the Kishtwar district.

The heavy downpour has brought daily life in Jammu and Kashmir to a grinding halt. While multiple landslides have blocked the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, government officials said that a section of the Padder road near Traith Nallah was washed away in Kishtwar district.

Roads closed in Doda

As for the Doda district, the Hindustan Times reported that the Ramnagar-Udhampur road in Udhampur and the Jangalwar-Thathri road were closed due to landslides at Konga and Thathri, respectively.

Rai services has also taken a hit in Jammu and Kashmir, with the traffic being temporarily suspended on the down line over Br-232 between PTKC-KNDI (Pathankot Cantt -Kandrori). According to media reports currently trains were running either on a single line or diverted via the PTK-ASR (Pathankot-Amritsar) route.

Indigo has also issued a travel advisory for Leh and Dharamshala. “Adverse weather conditions in Leh and Dharamshala have affected our flight operations. We request you to kindly visit our website to explore rebooking options or claim a refund. Our teams are monitoring the weather closely, and services will resume as soon as conditions improve,” stated the airline in a post on X.

IMD warns of very heavy rain in Himachal

Red alerts have also been issued in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan. As for Himachal Pradesh, the red alert has been issued in view of potential very heavy rainfall, lightning, and thunderstorms in Chamba, Mandi, and Kangra districts on Tuesday, reported the Hindustan Times.

The report further stated that in view of the fact that the inclement weather can lead to flash floods and landslides, authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant.

Forecast for Punjab and Rajasthan

In Punjab, a red alert has been issued for Ludhiana, Sangrur, Barnala, and Mansa districts, where, according to the IMD forecast, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms may occur.

As for Rajasthan, the state continues to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall across several regions. According to media reports, an orange alert has been issued by the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, warning of extremely heavy rainfall in Rajsamand, Sirohi, and Udaipur districts.

Rain alert for Delhi

As for Delhi, the Yamuna River is currently flowing near the danger level, with the IMD on Tuesday issuing an alert for moderate to intense spells of rainfall over Delhi and adjoining areas.

On Monday, heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR), affecting Baba Khadak Singh Marg and ITO areas.

"Orange to red colour warning for moderate to intense spells of rainfall over Jammu, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and north coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 3 hours," IMD stated in a post on X.