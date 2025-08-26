Four dead in J&K's Doda after cloudburst, flash floods

Four people have died following a cloud burst in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (August 26). According to an India Today report, the incident comes days after deadly cloudbursts in Kathua and Kishtwar. The report further stated that the sudden heavy rainfall resulted in flash floods, due to which at least 10 houses were damaged.

The development comes at a time when the IMD has issued warnings for heavy rainfalls in several parts of Jammu, including Kathua, Samba, Doda, Jammu, Ramban and Kishtwar districts. The administration has ordered the closure of all schools in the Jammu division in view of adverse weather conditions.

Also Read: IMD issues red alert in J&K, Punjab, Himachal as Jammu reels under heavy downpour

Situation severe, says CM

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the situation in various parts of Jammu is quite serious following heavy rain and directed the administration to maintain high alert.

The Chief Minister’s office said that in a post on X that he has issued instructions during a meeting in Srinagar to take stock of flood control measures in Jammu.

"Chief Minister held a meeting today in this morning to review flood mitigation measures at Jammu in view of incessant rains. He directed the officers to maintain high alert and take all necessary measures," added the CMO.

Also Read: Odisha floods: 170 villages sink as rivers overflow, IMD warns of more rain

Rain continues to lash Jammu

Moderate to heavy rain lashed Jammu division for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. Almost all rivers and streams are flowing above or close to the danger mark, submerging several low-lying areas and roads in the city and elsewhere, reported PTI.

In a separate post on his personal handle on X, Abdullah said the situation in many parts of Jammu is quite serious.

"I'll be taking the next available flight from Srinagar to Jammu to personally monitor the developing situation," he said.

In the meantime, the CM said, instructions have been issued to place additional funds at the disposal of the deputy commissioners to cover emergency restoration work and other exigencies.

(With agency inputs)