Interstate LeT racket busted, terror leader on run for 16 years among 5 arrested

In a major operation, Jammu and Kashmir Police have busted an interstate Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module and arrested five persons, officials said on Tuesday (April 7).

Among those arrested is Abdullah, alias Abu Hureira, who had been on the run for 16 years and was able to set up bases outside the union territory.

19 locations searched

Besides Abdullah, another Pakistani terrorist, Usman alias Khubaib, was also arrested in the operation that involved police in Jammu and Kashmir as well as central agencies, they said.

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Investigators searched 19 locations, including in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Haryana, and recovered incriminating material. The probe unearthed a deep-rooted LeT network involved in providing logistics and financial support to terrorists.

Giving details, the officials said three Srinagar residents were among the five caught. Mohammad Naqeeb Bhat, Adil Rashid Bhat and Ghulam Mohammad Mir alias Mama were arrested for allegedly providing logistical support, including shelter and food to the terrorists, they said.

Involvement of foreign terrorist

The officials said the probe indicates that a foreign terrorist managed to travel outside the country based on forged documents and identity with the help of the LeT network in other states.

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The terrorists infiltrated India about 16 years ago, during which they remained active in various districts of the Kashmir Valley. Over the years, they handled and commanded about 40 foreign terrorists. Most of these have been killed by security forces.

(With agency inputs)