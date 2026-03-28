Avalanches at Zojila Pass on Srinagar-Leh highway claim 7 lives, 5 injured

Srinagar, Mar 27 (PTI) A child and two women were among seven people killed, while five others were injured, after multiple avalanches hit vehicles on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

The avalanches hit the stretch between Zero Point and Minimarg on the Zojila Pass along the national highway connecting the Union territories of J-K and Ladakh in the afternoon, leaving several vehicles trapped under the debris, they said.

Large volumes of snow came crashing down while vehicles were passing through the high-altitude stretch, engulfing several of them.

A multi-agency rescue operation was immediately launched after the incident and efforts were on to clear the snow. Among the dead were a ten-year-old child and two women, they added.

In a post on X, Union minister Jitendra Singh confirmed the death of seven people in the incident.

"Saddened to learn about the tragic death of 7 persons and injuries to 5 after avalanche hit the vehicle at Zojila pass. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families," Singh posted on X. He said all required assistance is being provided to the injured.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal, said three vehicles came under the avalanche.

J-K Police, Army, CRPF, Ladakh Police -- which was the first responder -- SDRF and civil administration have been deployed to ensure all persons are recovered and the injured are shifted for medical attention, he said.

The SSP said five bodies have been recovered, and that "there was the possibility of two more".

The rescue operation was still underway and efforts were on to clear the debris and restore the highway, officials said.

J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha spoke to senior officials and took stock of the rescue and relief operations.

The LG extended his condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, his office said.

Sinha directed the officials to ensure the safety of the stranded persons and extend all possible assistance to those affected.

"Deeply pained by the loss of precious lives due to the tragic avalanche at Zojila. My heart goes out to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the incident and said he was praying for the injured to make a swift recovery.

Ladakh LG Vinai Kumar Saxena said he was personally monitoring the situation.

"Heard the unfortunate news of an avalanche at Zojila. I have directed the DC & SSP of Kargil to visit the spot immediately and mobilise relief and rescue operations. All government agencies, including disaster relief forces and BRO, have been put on high alert. I am personally monitoring the situation," the Ladakh LG said on X.

Ladakh Lok Sabha MP Mohmad Haneefa said he was heartbroken by the tragic incident.

"My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. No words can truly ease their pain. This is not just a tragedy, but a stark reminder of the harsh and dangerous realities our people are forced to endure while travelling on this critical route," he said in a post on X.

The MP said Zojila is the lifeline of Ladakh, yet repeated incidents like this "expose serious gaps" in safety preparedness.

"I strongly urge the concerned authorities to act with urgency; rescue and clearance operations must be carried out on a war footing, and immediate relief and support must reach the affected families without any delay," he said.

At the same time, there is an urgent need to implement a fixed and scientifically planned traffic schedule, preferably during early morning hours when avalanche risks are significantly lower, Haneefa said.

"Preventive measures must replace reactive responses. Equally important, we must all act responsibly. Once safety timings are fixed, strict adherence by the public is essential; no journey is worth risking a life. Human life must always come above everything else," he said.

"The lives of our people cannot be left at the mercy of unpredictable conditions. We stand united in grief, and we will continue to raise our voice until safe, reliable, and all-weather connectivity for Ladakh becomes a reality," he added.

Kashmir's chief preacher, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, expressed grief over the incident.

"Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic loss of lives in the avalanche at Zojila Pass," his office said in a statement. He also prayed for strength and patience to the families of the victims and hoped for the safe rescue of those still missing. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)