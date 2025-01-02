No pressure from PM or home minister on us: J-K CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Jan 2 (PTI) Dismissing suggestions that his National Conference was under pressure to join the BJP-led NDA, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed optimism that the promises made by the Centre to restore statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be fulfilled at the earliest.

During his first media meet here since assuming office in October, Abdullah emphasised that the region's current status as a Union Territory should be viewed as a temporary arrangement, with the restoration of statehood being the "biggest challenge" his government faces.

Abdullah dismissed rumours suggesting pressure from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to alter the National Conference's ideology and join the alliance.

"There is no pressure from the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), Home Minister (Amit Shah) or the Raj Bhawan on us to change our ideology," he said.

The chief minister added that he has received assurances from the prime minister and home minister that the National Conference government would remain stable and that they would receive the same cooperation extended earlier to the lieutenant governor earlier.

"They have stated they will respect the mandate of the people. Those spreading rumours that I will now join NDA and that I have changed my ideology, I cannot help that. I am here to work and I will work," he said at the media interaction held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre.

In response to a question whether his government was planning to approach the court for restoration of statehood, Abdullah said that confrontation should be the last resort.

"Simply going to court will be a fight. A fight should never be the first option, it should be the last option. If the Supreme Court had not spoken about the restoration of statehood, if the prime minister and home minister had not spoken about it, then we could have gone to court. They have made promises and we have to give them a chance first," he said.

"The Supreme Court in its judgement had also stated that the statehood should be restored as soon as possible. One year has passed since and we think one year should be enough," Abdullah said.

The chief minister took questions on various issues confronting his two-month-old government, including the functioning of an elected government that has to share powers with the Centre's appointee -- the lieutenant governor.

He argued that "dual centres of power are not advantageous" and that effective governance is best achieved with a single command structure.

While acknowledging some differences of opinion with the Raj Bhavan, Abdullah insisted that these disagreements are not as severe as speculated.

"Obviously, dual centres of power are not to anyone's advantage. If dual centres were effective tools of governance, you would see it everywhere," he said.

Abdullah acknowledged the difference of being a chief minister of a Union territory and a state, saying "it has been a little over two months since we came to power. It took us time to understand how the UT government works. We have been associated with the government earlier, but there is a vast difference between that form and the present form".

The Centre on August 5, 2019, abrogated Article 370 stripping J&K of its special status and divided it into two Union territories — J&K and Ladakh. While the former has a legislative assembly with limited authority, Ladakh operates without one.

In December 2023, the apex court upheld the Centre's actions regarding the revocation of special status but reiterated the need for the swift restoration of statehood.

Reflecting on his government's initial experiences, Abdullah described the start as "decent", stating that they have initiated processes to fulfil election promises.

He insisted that their election manifesto is not limited to a few weeks or months, but is intended for a full five-year term.

"We are bound by our election promises. We have started the process of implementing some of the promises and for other promises, we need change in the system. I hope J-K being a UT is a temporary phase," Abdullah said.

The chief minister also announced that the business rules for the government will be formulated after thorough consultations and subsequently presented to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Emphasising the importance of addressing public concerns, he encouraged citizens to seek resolutions wherever possible, whether at the Raj Bhavan, with local MLAs, or government officials.

On National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi joining protests over reservation near his residence in Gupkar, Abdullah asserted that NC is a democratic party where every member has the right to express their views.

"While we have been accused of being a family party, we are a democracy, and everyone is entitled to their opinion," Abdullah stated, highlighting the positive changes that have emerged in recent times.

He noted that protests, once deemed illegal, have transformed into a means for citizens to voice their concerns directly to him.

"...People protested and reached my door. We had a meeting afterwards," he added, referring to the protest near his residence in Gupkar which was joined by Mehdi.

On the reservation issue, Abdullah said that a cabinet sub-committee has been established to address the matter.

He expressed hope that Mehdi would advocate for the restoration of statehood in Parliament as he rallies for reservation rights.

Abdullah, however, said while we can fight over the reserved and open category, "but first we have to save our jobs".

"What will we do when people from other places come here for jobs?" he asked.

Responding to questions about the Raj Bhavan's decision not to restore public holidays for the birthday of NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah and Martyr’s Day on July 13, the chief minister reiterated that such decisions cannot erase the legacy of those who made significant sacrifices for the region.

"The holidays became a big story. Ideally, we would want to have them as they are emotionally attached with people," he added.

Abdullah also said that his government was framing a policy to address the situation of hoteliers in Gulmarg whose land leases have expired after they had opted for now-disbanded Roshini scheme. PTI

