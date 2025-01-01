Historic train service from Katra to Srinagar to be launched; all you need to know

In a historic first, the Railways has announced a train service between Katra near Jammu and Srinagar. According to the Northern Railways press release, the train service includes newly-introduced Vande Bharat trains and Mail/Express trains.

The service is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 6.

The Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express services will transform travel experiences by significantly reducing travel time and offer passengers a comfortable journey through the scenic landscapes of the region.

Also Watch: Delhi-Srinagar via Chenab bridge; Vande Bharat train made for harsh weather

Unique features

Developed by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the Vande Bharat Express has been designed to ensure the train will run smoothly in those temperatures and altitudes. The train will have a heating facility inside the compartments as well as for the water lines to avoid freezing.

The train will run between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) and Srinagar railway station.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Srinagar- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express train will be the first semi-high-speed train for the Kashmir valley and the third for Jammu. Earlier, the national transporter introduced two ultra-modern trains for connecting the UT, they are the New Delhi-SMVD Katra, and Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express.

The Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express train will further revolutionise rail travel in the country. It will not only boost the travel and tourism industry in the valley but also enhance the passenger experience and economic growth of the region.

Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express: Distance, travel time

The Katra-Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express will cover a distance of over 100 km in less than two and half hours. As of now, there are no such direct train services between the two capital cities of the Union Territory.

Also read: Railways to introduce 2 new specially-designed trains to Kashmir next month

Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express: Timetable, timing, route

The Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express is likely to begin its journey from SVDK at 08.10 hours and will reach the destination at 11.20 hours. On its return journey, the Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express train will depart from Srinagar at 12.45 hours and will arrive at SVDK at 15.55 hours. The train will run on USBRL project.

Composition, frequency

The Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express train will not have a dynamic fare structure. The composition of the Katra-Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express train has not been finalised. However, it is expected that the train will have 8, 16 or 20 coaches. The train will have two types of accommodation – AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car. The train will run six days a week.

Fare/ticket price, stoppages

The fare or ticket prices of the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express train have not been finalised as yet. It is expected that the fare for travelling from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Srinagar and vice versa could be around ₹1500-1600 for AC Chair Car and ₹2200-₹2500 for Executive Chair Car. The Katra-Srinagar- Katra Vande Bharat Express train will stop at all major stations en route.

Vande Bharat Express:

Departs Katra (SVDK): 8.10 a.m.

Arrives Srinagar: 11.20 a.m.

Mail/Express (morning):

Departs Katra: 9.50 a.m.

Arrives Srinagar: 1.10 p.m

Mail/Express (afternoon):

Departs Katra: 3.00 pm

Arrives Srinagar: 6.20 pm