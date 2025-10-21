Foreign terrorists in Jammu forests a major challenge, efforts on to neutralise them: IGP

Asserting that more than 100 anti-terrorist operations are being carried out on a daily basis across the Jammu division, a top police officer on Tuesday (October 21) said the presence of foreign terrorists in the dense forests is a major challenge and efforts are underway to neutralise them.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti was speaking to mediapersons after leading a wreath-laying ceremony at Police Martyrs Memorial near the Jammu railway station to pay tributes to bravehearts who have sacrificed their lives for the country, on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

The day is observed in commemoration of 10 valiant martyrs of the CRPF who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty on October 21, 1959. They laid down their lives in an ambush laid by heavily-armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh, at an altitude of 4,681 metres.

‘Border protection grid being strengthened’

“For the past two years, foreign terrorists have been a major challenge (in Jammu). But we are strengthening our counter-terrorism and border protection grid. I hope that soon we will be able to deal with the foreign terrorists hiding in forest areas and neutralise them,” the Jammu police chief said.

He said around 120 counter-terrorist operations are launched in the Jammu zone every day.

“This is our daily duty, whether it is a speculative operation or a precise information-based operation, it is ongoing,” he said.

He said fighting terrorism is an important part of their duties.

Remembering martyrs

“The number of people who have been martyred fighting terrorism in the Jammu zone is just one part of our duty. Apart from this, we also perform other duties. For example, we should not forget those comrades who have been martyred after being run over while performing traffic duties or fighting criminals. Fighting terrorism is a prime duty, but there is a wide spectrum of duties. We salute all our brave comrades who have been martyred,” Tuti said.

Paying his tributes to all police personnel who laid down their lives for the country, the IGP said the force is always grateful to their families.

On Monday (October 20), Jammu and Kashmir Police organised a blood donation camp as part of the Police Commemoration Day at the police headquarters in Jammu. A total of 125 personnel from various wings, battalions, and district units across Jammu Zone voluntarily donated blood.

Meanwhile, commemorative events were held in all ten districts of Jammu, with a large number of senior police officers, retired personnel, members of martyrs’ families, and representatives of civil society participating in the solemn functions.

(With agency inputs)

