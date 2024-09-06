Article 370 is history, will never return, says Shah in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu, Sep 6 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah released on Friday the BJP's manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, and asserted that Article 370 has become "history" and will never make a comeback in the Union territory.

Addressing a press conference here, the senior BJP leader said the last 10-year period will be written in golden letters in the history of the country and J&K, and urged people to vote his party to power to continue good governance.

Shah reached Jammu earlier in the day on a two-day visit to kickstart the BJP's campaign for the assembly polls scheduled to be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1.

"I have gone through the National Conference agenda. I want to make it clear to the whole country that Article 370 has become history and will never make a comeback," the Union home minister said in his speech before releasing the BJP manifesto.

He said Article 370 is not part of the Constitution anymore. "This Article has only given arms and stones in the hands of the youth and facilitated them to tread the path of terrorism," Shah added.

"I want to tell Omar Abdullah that whatever the results, we will not allow you to touch the reservation granted to Gujjars, Bakerwals and Pahadis," he said.

Shah added terrorism will be completely eradicated from Jammu and Kashmir. "A white paper will be issued to fix the responsibility of those involved in the emergence of terrorism in J&K," he added.

Appealing to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to vote for the BJP in the assembly elections, Shah said, "Give us a five-year tenure to ensure the development of the region." PTI

