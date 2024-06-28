Amarnath Yatra | First batch of pilgrims arrives in Kashmir to rousing reception

Srinagar/Jammu, June 28 (PTI) The first batch of the annual Amarnath Yatra with 4,603 pilgrims reached the Kashmir valley on Friday amid stringent security arrangements, officials said.

Local Muslims joined senior officials of police and civil administration at several places to welcome the yatris, who were flagged off from the Bhagwati Nagar Jammu base camp early morning, upon their arrival in the valley, they added.

The yatra convoys received rousing welcome from the administration and the people on their way to Kashmir and the pilgrims were welcomed with garlands in Kulgam, Anantnag, Srinagar, and Bandipora districts, the officials said.

The 52-day pilgrimage will begin from the twin tracks -- the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal -- on Saturday and conclude on August 19.

The officials said the pilgrims reached the valley through the Navyug tunnel in Qazigund area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district in a cavalcade of 231 light and heavy vehicles where they were welcomed by Kulgam Deputy Commissioner (DC) Athar Aamir Khan, SSP Kulgam, members of civil society, trade fraternity, fruit growers, and market associations.

"We welcome all of them. There are proper arrangements in place for them," Khan told reporters.

The officials said the pilgrim convoys left separately for the base camps in Baltal and Pahalgam from where they will leave for the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine early on Saturday.

While pilgrims taking the Pahalgam axis were welcomed at Anantnag by Deputy Commissioner Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid and other officials, the yatris on their way to the cave shrine via the Baltal axis were welcomed at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar by Deputy Commissioner Bilal Mohi-ud-din Bhat and others, including locals.

The convoy was also later welcomed in Bandipora where it was given a rousing reception, the officials added.

Earlier on Friday morning, amid chants of "Bum Bum Bhole" and "Har Har Mahadev", Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch from the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu.

Sinha wished the pilgrims a safe journey.

"May the blessings of Baba Amarnath ji bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone's life," he said.

Comprehensive arrangements, including three-tier security, area dominations, elaborate route deployment and checkpoints, have been made to ensure a smooth yatra, a senior official told PTI.

"Traffic restrictions will be imposed on various routes from June 28 to August 19, with daily advisories issued to minimise inconvenience," the official said.

According to reports, more than 3.50 lakh people have registered for this year's yatra. As many as 125 community kitchens (langars) have been set up along the two routes to the cave shrine and are supported by over 6,000 volunteers.

