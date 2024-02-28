LIVE | BJP spreading rumours of my resignation: Himachal CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has rubbished the “rumours” of him resigning from his post, saying it was a BJP ploy to “create a break in the legislative party”.

With the Congress facing a shock defeat in the Rajya Sabha polls in the state and then minister Vikramaditya Singh resigning from the state Cabinet, the Congress top brass on Wednesday (February 28) rushed former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Bhupesh Baghel, and DK Shivakumar to Shimla to parley with members of the party, which is facing a loss of support and risks losing power in the state.

Hours after six Congress MLAs voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls in Himachal Pradesh, Kharge swung into action to pacify the disgruntled lawmakers. Hooda and Shivakumar have been asked to engage with the disgruntled MLAs, who are learnt to be “disappointed” with the working style of CM Sukhu and are seeking his replacement.

No one asked for my resignation: Sukhu

During the day, state Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania suspended 15 BJP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, and adjourned the House. They were suspended for misbehaviour and shouting slogans in the House.

While Thakur claimed that Sukhu may have resigned in the Assembly, the CM rubbished the claim as rumour, saying the “BJP wants to create a break in the legislative party”. He asserted: “They want Congress MLAs to leave the party and join them. Congress is united...Some of the MLAs who voted for BJP are in our contact...”

“Neither has anyone asked for my resignation nor have I given my resignation to anyone. We will prove the majority. We will win, the people of Himachal will win...,” he asserted.

“First priority to save government”

Regarding the Himachal developments, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told the press: “The Congress president (Kharge) has appointed Bhupinder Hooda, Bhupesh Baghel, and DK Shivakumar as observers to meet our MLAs in Himachal. The observers, along with party in-charge Rajeev Shukla, will meet with all Congress MLAs individually and collectively to ascertain why cross-voting happened, what grievances they may have and what needs to be done to address those grievances.”

However, the first priority was to save the Congress government in the state, he added. “The Congress president is very clear that the highest priority right now is to save the Congress government in Himachal that won the public mandate in 2022 by defeating Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Jairam Thakur, Anurag Thakur, and a host of other BJP leaders,” Ramesh said.

Shock for Congress

Earlier in the day, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced his resignation from the cabinet, saying he was “deeply hurt” by certain things. “I am submitting my resignation to the chief minister and the governor,” he told reporters. “There have been attempts to humiliate and undermine me from some quarters and in spite of reservations, I supported the government,” he said.

Singh added that there’s a need to ponder what went wrong for the Congress.

In the Rajya Sabha elections on Tuesday (February 27), BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan defeated Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi to win the lone seat from Himachal Pradesh. The voting resulted in a tie, with both candidates polling 34 votes each of the state’s 68 legislators. Mahajan subsequently won the poll in a draw of lots to break the tie.



Singhvi lost despite the fact that Congress has 40 MLAs while the BJP has 25. The remaining 3 seats are held by independents who have also been supporting the Congress government in the state.

(With agency inputs)