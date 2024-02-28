LIVE | BJP spreading rumours of my resignation: Himachal CM Sukhu
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has rubbished the “rumours” of him resigning from his post, saying it was a BJP ploy to “create a break in the legislative party”.
With the Congress facing a shock defeat in the Rajya Sabha polls in the state and then minister Vikramaditya Singh resigning from the state Cabinet, the Congress top brass on Wednesday (February 28) rushed former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Bhupesh Baghel, and DK Shivakumar to Shimla to parley with members of the party, which is facing a loss of support and risks losing power in the state.
Hours after six Congress MLAs voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls in Himachal Pradesh, Kharge swung into action to pacify the disgruntled lawmakers. Hooda and Shivakumar have been asked to engage with the disgruntled MLAs, who are learnt to be “disappointed” with the working style of CM Sukhu and are seeking his replacement.
No one asked for my resignation: Sukhu
During the day, state Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania suspended 15 BJP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, and adjourned the House. They were suspended for misbehaviour and shouting slogans in the House.
While Thakur claimed that Sukhu may have resigned in the Assembly, the CM rubbished the claim as rumour, saying the “BJP wants to create a break in the legislative party”. He asserted: “They want Congress MLAs to leave the party and join them. Congress is united...Some of the MLAs who voted for BJP are in our contact...”
“Neither has anyone asked for my resignation nor have I given my resignation to anyone. We will prove the majority. We will win, the people of Himachal will win...,” he asserted.
“First priority to save government”
Regarding the Himachal developments, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told the press: “The Congress president (Kharge) has appointed Bhupinder Hooda, Bhupesh Baghel, and DK Shivakumar as observers to meet our MLAs in Himachal. The observers, along with party in-charge Rajeev Shukla, will meet with all Congress MLAs individually and collectively to ascertain why cross-voting happened, what grievances they may have and what needs to be done to address those grievances.”
However, the first priority was to save the Congress government in the state, he added. “The Congress president is very clear that the highest priority right now is to save the Congress government in Himachal that won the public mandate in 2022 by defeating Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Jairam Thakur, Anurag Thakur, and a host of other BJP leaders,” Ramesh said.
Shock for Congress
Earlier in the day, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced his resignation from the cabinet, saying he was “deeply hurt” by certain things. “I am submitting my resignation to the chief minister and the governor,” he told reporters. “There have been attempts to humiliate and undermine me from some quarters and in spite of reservations, I supported the government,” he said.
Singh added that there’s a need to ponder what went wrong for the Congress.
In the Rajya Sabha elections on Tuesday (February 27), BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan defeated Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi to win the lone seat from Himachal Pradesh. The voting resulted in a tie, with both candidates polling 34 votes each of the state’s 68 legislators. Mahajan subsequently won the poll in a draw of lots to break the tie.
Singhvi lost despite the fact that Congress has 40 MLAs while the BJP has 25. The remaining 3 seats are held by independents who have also been supporting the Congress government in the state.
Live Updates
- 28 Feb 2024 9:20 AM GMT
Priyanka's tweet
Translation: "In democracy, the general public has the right to choose the government of their choice. The people of Himachal used this right and formed the Congress government with a clear majority. But BJP wants to crush this right of the people of Himachal by misusing the money power, power of agencies and power of the Centre. The way BJP is using government security and machinery for this purpose is unprecedented in the history of the country. If a party with 25 MLAs is challenging the majority of 43 MLAs, then it clearly means that it is dependent on horse-trading of representatives.
This attitude of theirs is unethical and unconstitutional. The people of Himachal and the country are watching everything. The BJP, which did not stand with the people of the state during the natural disaster, now wants to push the state into political disaster."
- 28 Feb 2024 9:16 AM GMT
Congress MLAs cross-voted as non-Himachali was fielded: Anurag Thakur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said people became disillusioned with the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government within 14 months as it failed to fulfil the tall promises it made during the election.
Thakur told reporters in Delhi that the Congress MLAs voted against their own candidate in the Rajya Sabha election as they were angry at a non-Himachali being fielded from the state.
“There is anger among the people and MLAs. They are unhappy with their government as they are unable to fulfil their promises,” Thakur said, adding that the Congress MLAs vented their anger by voting against their own candidate.
“Now, these fissures are increasing. The dissent within the Congress is now visible and it only erupted as they realised that the anger against the government was now increasing,” he said.
Such was the disillusionment among the people that Congress MLAs were unable to face the electorate in their constituencies as they were being questioned about the promises made during elections, Thakur claimed.
“Congress is appearing disintegrated, broken and has no answers as to why it has come to such a pass in Himachal Pradesh,” the senior BJP leader said on the sidelines of a conference.
- 28 Feb 2024 9:02 AM GMT
Hard decisions may need to be taken: Ramesh
Is the Congress considering changing the Chief Minister in Himachal Pradesh? Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told the media that “all options are open” and the party knows that “hard decisions may need to be taken”.
Asked if Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has been asked to step down following the Congress’s shock defeat in the Rajya Sabha polls, Ramesh said it is for the observers to submit a report on what measures have to be taken. The observers’ report will address two issues: 1. Why cross-voting happened and the action that needs to be taken over it. 2. What measures need to be taken to save the government, ensure it completes the remainder of its term and implements the guarantees given to the people of Himachal.
Ramesh said whatever action is recommended will be “taken at the earliest, maybe in a day or two”. Regarding the BJP’s claim that the Congress has lost the mandate in Himachal, Ramesh said, “Operation Lotus cannot be equated with a loss of mandate; the mandate to govern Himachal was given to the Congress by the people of Himachal and not by the BJP.”