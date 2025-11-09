Ghosts of Laxmanpur Bathe massacre in Bihar still haunt villagers as justice remains elusive

In Laxmanpur Bathe village, 90 km from Patna, it is difficult for some villagers to lay the ghosts of a nearly three-decade old horrific massacre to rest.

On the night of December 1, 1997, in this village in Bihar, 58 Dalits were slaughtered by a gang of dominant caste men that went by the name of Ranvir Sena. It was termed as one of the worst instances of caste violence in independent India, with the then President KR Narayanan calling it a “national shame”.

Laxmanpur Bathe falls under the largely rural Arwal assembly constituency, except for the urban pocket of Arwal town.

Some of the old villagers here still cannot shake off the anger, the bitterness and the endless wait for justice even as another round of the Bihar assembly elections is on.

In the Arwal constituency, the main battle is between sitting CPI(ML) MLA Mahanand Singh, who is fighting to keep his seat and his rival BJP candidate Manoj Sharma. The CPI(ML) is a major ally of the Opposition Mahagathbandhan, which comprise of RJD, Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VIP and IIP. While BJP, JD(U), HAM and LJP(R) comprise the BJP.

“We are totally fed up. There has been no justice, we are waiting for 28 years and now lost hope for it. There will be no justice in the end, I am weak and ailing for months, and I may die soon. Who will look after my family and fight for justice after me?” asked Sikandar Choudhary, whose nine family members were killed by the outlawed Ranvir Sena, a private militia of the landed upper caste in Laxamanpur Bathe village in Arwal district. It is known as the infamous Laxamanpur Bathe massacre.

Choudhary, who is in his mid-50s now, appeared to be a broken man.

Unlike the older generation who faced the horror of massacre, the younger generation have only heard the story. "That makes a big difference," he said.

Seated on an old cot near his house he told The Federal that there was a time when all of them “wanted justice, fought for it and hopeful to get it. That phase is over”.

Another villager Laxman Rajvanshi, in his mid-70s, who is one of the main witnesses in the massacre case, recalled how three of his family members including his wife, daughter-in-law and grand-daughter were killed on a winter December night in the massacre.

“After the horrible killings that I had witnessed, I was mentally disturbed for months and I lost my job. When I become stable and tried to apply for a job, everyone ignored my pleas,” shared Choudhary, who belongs to the Mallah (fishermen or boatmen) community, which forms a sizable population in the village. He is an EBC, and it was his caste people who bore the brunt of the massacre.

However, Choudhary married again after the massacre and has four children from his second wife. He admitted that his family received monetary compensation for each of the nine victims and two of his brothers got government jobs by the then Rabri Devi government. But he became jobless after the massacre.

“Not a single accused was punished, instead all of them were freed by the court. Their morale is high and victims like us are at a low level and helpless,” he said in an anguished tone.

Choudhary had lost many family members in the massacre including his own wife, two daughters and his brother’s wife and children in the massacre.

Choudhary, who is unable to stand and walk and is confined inside his house, told The Federal that he had escaped being killed in the massacre since he managed to somehow hide himself. Notably, Choudhary is not intent on justice but it is the livelihood issue that troubles him. He is constantly worrying how to look after his family of six members, including his two grown up daughters and two minor sons.

Laxman Rajvanshi, who is in his mid-70s, lost three of his family members including his wife, daughter-in-law and grand-daughter in the massacre. He hopes that justice will be delivered in his lifetime by the Supreme Court

“Even in my old age my blood boils whenever I recall that dark night of the massacre. What can I do except wait for the Supreme Court to hear the petition against the acquittal of all the accused by the Patna High Court. If the accused gets punished in my lifetime, it will be real justice for me and all of us,” said Rajvanshi, whose emotional wounds have not healed. He belongs to another most deprived Dalit community.

Similarly, Subedar Ram, whose five close relatives including his mother, brother, sister-in-law and two nephews were killed in the massacre, said the court disappointed them.

“If the accused were given death sentence or at least life imprisonment, it would have meant some justice for us. All the accused belong to a powerful higher caste and they got acquitted. But we have opposed the ruling and protested,” said Subedar, who works outside Bihar.

Choudhary Rajvanshi and Ram are few of the dozen families, whose near and dear were killed in the massacre. An orange-coloured memorial in memory of the victims stand in the Laxmanpur Bathe, with the names of all the 58 killed, including 33 Dalits, EBCs and OBcs. As per the record, there were 19 males, 27 women (9 pregnant) and 10 children who were victims in that massacre.

Ram Narayan Ram, who belongs to the Ravidas caste, (part of the Chamar Dalit community) said there is no doubt that victims’ families have lost all hope of justice as all the accused were acquitted. They were not punished.

“This means that the massacre that was described as a nation’s shame by then President of India K R Narayan, was not done by anyone. Who then killed the pregnant women, young girls, children and even young and old men? It was certainly not aliens but those belonging to feudal forces, who selectively targeted the poorest of the poor in Laxmanpur Bathe that was a stronghold of the CPI (ML), which was fighting against Ranvir Sena,” said Ram Narayan Ram bitterly.

Ram Narayan Ram said justice delayed is justice denied in the case of Laxmanpur Bathe massacre case. The message is loud and clear that the poor will never get justice.

Caste factor in elections

In Laxmanpur Bathe, villagers belong to different castes such as Mallah, Barhi, Lohar, Kanu and Kahar (EBCs) followed by Rajvanshi, Ravidas, Paswan and Pasi (Dalits), Yadav, Koeri, Baniya (OBCs) and Bhumihar, Rajput and Brahmin (Upper Castes).

Electioneering picked up pace a day ahead of the last day of campaigning on November 9, with voting scheduled for November 11 for 122 of the 243 seats in the second and final phase of polls. The first phase polls for 121 seats was completed on November 6.

Notwithstanding the massacre of the poor allegedly by Ranvir Sena, which belongs to the powerful upper caste Bhumihar community in Laxamanpur Bathe, the dividing line between two traditional rival social group, the lower castes and higher castes, is blurring now.

With time, people also forget. In Laxmanpur Bathe too, the memory of the massacre and anguish over it has largely faded now. Most of the villagers who belong to the lower castes do want justice but they also want facilities for education, health and employment.

After the Laxamanpur Bathe massacre, rivalry and tensions were at a peak between the lower castes (Dalits, OBCs and EBCs) and higher castes or upper castes not only in this village and neighbouring villages, but across the entire Magadh region comprising Gaya, Jehanabad, Aurangabad, Nawada, Patna and Nalanda.

Lower castes change loyalties

More than changing political equations along caste realignment in the last few years, castes are asserting their own identity and are aspiring for a share in power. So, a majority of Paswan and EBCs have joined the upper castes, who were once seen as their exploiters and the enemy in the semi-feudal rural Bihar.

Take for instance, Dipu Paswan and Nawal Paswan, who are both Dalit residents of Laxmanpur Bathe. They have shifted their loyalty to higher castes or powerful upper castes of the village, and are voting for the BJP. “We are loyal supporters of Union Minister Chirag Paswan, who is chief of LJP(R), an ally of the BJP-led NDA. As Chirag Paswan is our caste man and leader of our caste, we are with him and support the BJP. We will not support sitting CPI (ML) candidate seeking re-election because it will go against Chirag who is our leader,” said Dipu Paswan.

Talking to The Federal, he admitted that caste loyalty is main factor for their support to NDA. ”All are playing in favour or against in accordance with caste loyalty, why not we? In Bihar jaatiwad (casteism) is a reality and a truth,” asserted Dipu, who works with a private organisation.

He is not alone as most of the men from the Paswan community, locally known as Dusadh, are openly expressing their loyalty for Union Minister Chirag Paswan, a self-claimed Hanuman of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The LJP(R) is an ally of the BJP.

In favour of BJP

Nawal Paswan, a farmer said he is closely associated with the CPI(ML) party but he will be voting for NDA’s candidate due to Chirag Paswan. “He is the son of Ram Vilas Paswan, our tallest caste leader and our loyalty is with him,” he pointed out.

But Panchanand Paswan, who works in a factory in Telangana as a migrant worker, said he will vote for CPI (ML) again because of his long association with them and due to ideological commitment.

”I cannot change my old stand. I will never support those who backed the accused in the massacre. We got honour and dignity,” said Panchanand, who has come to the village last month to celebrate festivals with the family. He has been working on his small patch of farmland close to the village. Panchanand said few Paswan families have been supporting CPI (ML).

Even a large chunk of EBCs like Barhi (carpenter), Lohar (Blacksmith), Kahar and Kanu in Laxmanpur Bathe are in favour of BJP just like the upper castes, who are actively supporting the saffrom party.

Rajvanshis support Rajbhar

In this 2025 Bihar election, what is new this time is the craze among the Rajvanshi Dalit community to support O P Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party. Rajbhar’s party candidate is likely to get the majority of the Rajvanshi votes since they are loyal to their caste man, Rajbhar.

It is evident the way Laxman Rajvanshi, who was once active member of CPI (ML) and a vocal voice against the accused in the massacre, now praises Rajbhar and without hesitation admits that he will be voting for him.

”Hum apne jaat bhai Rajbhar ko vote denge, CPI (ML) ko nahi denge, pahle usiko dete the.” said Laxman. (We will give our vote to our caste brother Rajbhar, we will not vote for CPI(ML), we will first give Rajbhar our vote)

Interestingly, his daughter-in-law Matrani Devi said that she and her husband will vote for CPI(ML). “Budhao (old Rajvanshi) is talking of Rajbhar, not us,” she said emphatically. However, most say that Matrani is part of the minority as most Rajvanshis are likely to support Rajbhar this time.

Sikandar Choudhary said he will not be able to cast his vote due to poor health. His wife and daughters will vote for the CPI (ML). Jagdish Choudhary, who belongs to the same caste, also agreed.

”We (Mallah) are strongly with the CPI (ML). Our caste leader Mukesh Shahni, who is VIP chief is part of the Opposition Mahagathbandhan and CPI (ML) is also an ally,” he said.

Ram, who is a local CPI(ML) leader told The Federal that the party still has an upper hand in the village because it has the support of other castes like the Mallah, Koeri, Yadav, Ravidas and Pasi.

'Truth is bitter'

Chandra Prabha Devi said it was an ironic that several massacre victims’ families are standing with the sympathisers and supporters of the accused of the massacre. “They have forgotten the cold night of the massacre - the cries, fear and grief. Only time will tell whether support for the upper caste is right or wrong,” said Chandra Prabha sadly.

According to Chandra Prabha, the lives of victims’ families, nearly 20 of them got government jobs and compensation. After that they become well off and this changed their mindset. They no longer supported the CPI(ML) which had fought for the victims. “The truth is bitter,” she said.

Ram Narayan Ram pointed out that everyone knows who were behind the massacre and that the BJP and its ally JD-U helped the accused. “It is shameful that some villagers, whose close relatives were killed are supporting a party that is a known sympathiser of Ranvir Sena. Soon after Nitish Kumar along with BJP came to power the government disbanded the Amir Das Commission probing into Ranvir Sena and its links at higher places,” he added.

He recalled that villagers were happy in April 2010 when 16 people were sentenced to death and 10 were awarded life imprisonment by the additional district and sessions judge of the Patna civil court, while acquitting 19 people. But three years later, the verdict was upturned and all of them were acquitted by the Patna High Court.

Development works

Like any other village, development works changed the face of Laxmanpur-Bathe in the last two and half decades. Roads have been built and houses have been constructed with government help. However, joblessness is rampant here like in the rest of Bihar.

Ram Narayan Ram said that soon after the massacre, roads were constructed to connect the village and electricity followed six to seven years ago.

The massacre and Ranvir Sena

According to police records, the Ranvir Sena, who wanted to take revenge on the lower castes, were behind the massacre. On the basis of the FIR and police investigations into the massacre, charges were framed on December 23, 2008, against 44 people, mostly associated with Ranvir Sena.

The then Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) government, led by Rabri Devi, set up the Amir Das Commission to probe the political connections of the Ranvir Sena. However, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wound up the commission after coming to power in 2006.

This is not the only massacre where justice has been denied, in which all the accused were acquitted by a court in Bihar, stunning the families of the victims of caste-based massacres.

Other massacres, justice denied

In 2012, the Patna High Court acquitted 23 men in the 1996 Bathani tola massacre in which 21 people, mostly Dalits and Muslims, were killed by the Ranvir Sena militia in Bhojpur district.

Later, the Patna High Court acquitted 11 people accused in the Nagari Bazaar massacre in which 10 Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) supporters, also mostly Dalits, were killed in Bhojpur district in 1998.