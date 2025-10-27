Teen dies by suicide over blackmail with AI-generated obscene videos, photos of sisters

A 19-year-old college student in Faridabad allegedly died by suicide after being blackmailed with AI-generated obscene photos and videos of his three sisters, police said.

The accused had reportedly demanded Rs 20,000 from Rahul Bharti, a second-year student at DAV College, threatening to leak the fabricated visuals on social media if he failed to pay.

The incident occurred in Faridabad's Baselwa Colony, where Rahul lived with his family. Police have registered an FIR against two individuals, including one of Rahul’s friends, based on a complaint filed by his family.

What victim's father said

According to Rahul’s father, Manoj Bharti, his son had been deeply distressed for nearly two weeks after his phone was hacked and AI-generated nude photos and videos of Rahul and his sisters were sent to him via WhatsApp.

The images and videos, allegedly created using artificial intelligence, depicted Rahul and his sisters in obscene situations.

“Someone had sent obscene videos and photos of my daughters to Rahul’s phone and was threatening to make them viral. This distressed Rahul. Due to the mental torture, he consumed poison. He was being harassed,” said Manoj.

Manoj added that his son had become withdrawn, stopped eating properly, and often remained silent in his room.

Chats reveal threats, extortion

An initial investigation revealed WhatsApp chats between Rahul and a man identified as ‘Sahil’, who had sent the obscene visuals and demanded Rs 20,000.

Screenshots showed multiple audio and video calls between the two, with Sahil sending his location along with the message, “Aja mere paas” (come to me).

In their final exchange, Sahil allegedly threatened to make the visuals viral if Rahul failed to pay and even incited him to take his own life, describing certain substances that could cause death.

Two named in FIR

Distressed and unable to cope, Rahul reportedly consumed tablets around 7 pm on Saturday (25 October). When his condition deteriorated, his family rushed him to the hospital, where he died during treatment.

Rahul’s father also alleged that one of his son’s friends, Neeraj Bharti, may have been involved, as he was the last person Rahul spoke to before his death. Both Sahil and Neeraj have been named in the police complaint.

Rahul’s mother, Meena Devi, however, accused her brother-in-law of involvement, claiming he had conspired with a woman following a family dispute about six months earlier.

The family, originally from Siwan district in Bihar, has lived in Faridabad for nearly five decades. Manoj works as a driver, while Rahul was his youngest child. He leaves behind three sisters, two married and one unmarried.

Investigation underway

Police said Rahul’s mobile phone is being examined as part of the investigation.

“Rahul had consumed poison and was admitted to a private hospital, where he died during treatment. The case is under investigation based on his father’s complaint. Appropriate legal action will follow the findings,” said investigating officer Sunil Kumar.

Vishnu Kumar, in charge of Old Faridabad police station, added that both suspects were being traced. “This case highlights a disturbing trend of the misuse of AI technology for cyber extortion,” he said.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help, please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)