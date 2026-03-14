Tateeree music video: Women’s Commission seeks rapper Badshah’s arrest

The Haryana State Commission for Women has sought the arrest of rapper Badshah after he failed to appear before the panel by the stipulated deadline in connection with alleged objectionable content in his recently-released Haryanvi music video Tateeree.

Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia on Friday (March 13) said she had directed the Superintendent of Police in Panipat to arrest the rapper and initiate steps to prevent him from leaving the country.

Badshah fails to appear before Commission

Badshah had been asked to appear before the commission by 3 pm on Friday following a notice issued on March 6 asking him to present himself in Panipat. The notice was served after complaints were raised over the lyrics and visuals of the song, which the commission said contained inappropriate references to women and girls.

Speaking to reporters, Bhatia said strict action would be taken against the rapper for failing to comply with the summons. She added that instructions had been issued to seize his passport to ensure he does not leave the country.

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“I have ordered the SP Panipat to get Badshah arrested from anywhere, any place and issue search orders,” Bhatia said.

She alleged that the song contained language that insulted “Haryana’s daughters” and that FIRs had already been registered in Panchkula and Jind in connection with the matter.

Bhatia also said that lawyers representing the rapper had approached the commission seeking additional time for his appearance, but the request was rejected. She further wrote to the National Commission for Women requesting that no shows featuring the rapper be allowed to take place in the country until the issue is resolved.

‘Summons not received’: Badshah’s lawyer

However, a lawyer representing Badshah told reporters in Panipat that the summons had not been received and that the legal team had sought more time to respond.

“Under the law, everyone has the right to present their side. But here that is not being given,” the lawyer said.

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The controversy erupted soon after the release of Tateeree, which drew criticism for its lyrics and visuals. Following the backlash, Badshah posted a video on Instagram apologising for hurting sentiments and said that the song was being taken down.

Police initiate look-out circular, conduct raids

Meanwhile, police in Panchkula have initiated the process of issuing a look-out circular against the rapper to prevent him from leaving the country. According to a statement from Haryana Police on Saturday (March 14), several teams have been formed to locate and arrest him, and raids are being conducted at multiple locations.

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Police officials said the music video shows minor girls in school uniforms throwing away their school bags and running away from studies. The lyrics, they said, also include terms like Badshala that portray the school environment and education system in a misleading and inappropriate manner, along with derogatory expressions directed at women and girls.



