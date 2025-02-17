Rapper Badshah faces online fury for backing Samay Raina

Rapper Badshah has come under criticism from fans after backing comedian Samay Raina, who is now in trouble over YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s parents-and-sex comment.

Badshah started getting trolled on social media after he came out publicly in support of Raina during a performance at a university in Vadodara in Gujarat.

“Free Samay Raina!” Badshah shouted at the end of his concert, triggering cheers from a section of spectators. But others got after him for his stand.

Ranveer Allahbadia row

Raina got into trouble after Allahbadia's remarks at the comic's now-deleted web show India's Got Latent led to outrage online and offline. Police complaints were filed against the two men and others involved with the show.

A section of netizens hit out at Badshah, who has appeared as a guest on one of the episodes of India's Got Latent.

"Keep quiet" one user commented. "Free those ... and watch out parents’ sex," said another. There were those who asked: "Free Samay Raina? When was he arrested?"

Police to question podcaster

Badshah has also collaborated with Raina on the music video BAAWE alongside Raftaar.

Mumbai Police say they are unable to trace Allahbadia, as his mobile phone remains switched off. They have given Raina till March 10 to appear before them in a probe into the former's controversial remarks.