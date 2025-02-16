Ranveer Allahbadia says he’s getting death threats, asserts he's 'not running away'

Celebrity podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, who is facing multiple cases and investigations over his controversial remarks on parents’ sexual life and incest, has said that he is facing death threats and fears for his family.

In an Instagram post on Sunday (February 15), Ranveer once again apologised for his remark on Samay Raina’s now-deleted YouTube show India’s Got Latent and said he is not “running away” and he and his team are cooperating with the police and other authorities.

“My team and I are cooperating with the police and all other authorities. I will follow due process and be available to all agencies,” he said in the post.

‘My remark disrespectful’

In a recent episode of India’s Got Latent, Ranveer while roasting a contestant had posed a rather controversial question about parents. “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?”

His comment has ignited a massive controversy and has resulted in several cases against him and the show's makers.

“My remark about parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better and I am genuinely sorry,” Ranveer said in the latest statement.

‘Getting death threat, people invading mother’s clinic’

He said that he has been getting death threats since the incident and people posing as patients have visiting his mother’s clinic.

“I’m watching death threats pour in from people saying they want to kill me and hurt my family. People have invaded my mother’s clinic posing as patients. I’m feeling scared and I don’t know what to do,” he said.

In the post, Ranveer, however, adds that the threats will not deter him from running away as he has complete faith in the police and the country’s judicial system.

“But I’m not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India,” he said.

Allahbadia has moved to the Supreme Court in an attempt to consolidate the multiple cases filed against him.