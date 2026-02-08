Surajkund fair tragedies: Inspector killed, 13 injured in swing and gate collapse

Back-to-back tragedies struck the Surajkund fairgrounds in Haryana on Saturday (February 7), killing an on-duty police inspector and leaving 13 people.

A giant swing snapped mid-air and collapsed, killing the inspector and wounding 11 people, just an hour after a gate fell down, injuring two persons including a child.

According to the police, around 6 pm, about 19 people were riding the swing when it tilted and came crashing to the ground.

Inspector Jagdish Prasad of Palwal Police, who was on fair duty and was posted in the police lines, Palwal, died trying to save people. The native of Mathura was due to retire in March.

Deputy Commissioner Ayush Sinha and MD Tourism Parth Gupta reached the scene immediately after receiving information.

Rescue operations were immediately launched and arrangements were made for the treatment of the injured persons, DC Sinha said.

How the accident happened

The swing was moving up and down at a very fast speed when suddenly, one of its end broke, leaving it hanging in the air about 2–3 feet above the ground, the police said.

As soon as the accident occurred, shopkeepers and policemen from nearby areas rushed to rescue the victim. Among them was Inspector Prasad, the security in-charge of the swing complex, a senior police officer.

“Several people had been taken off the swing and people nearby supported the fallen portion and helped in rescuing people. Suddenly, the swing broke from the other end as well and fell completely to the ground,” the officer said.

Many people got stuck and the inspector was seriously injured, he added.

The officer tried to save people and showed great bravery, but in the process he received severe injuries to his face and head, leading to his death, the official said.

An eyewitness said when he saw the swing crashing down, people and police officers, without caring about their safety, rushed to the area and pulled out the injured from the ride.

Prompt action by police helped save several lives, he said.

DC Sinha said, “The inspector died while rescuing people. The injured are being treated in hospital. The incidents are being investigated and strict action will be taken against the culprits. An FIR also will be registered.”

Gate collapses

Some of the injured include ASI Neelam, Sunil from Mahendragarh, Harsh Prakash of Greater Noida, Prashant of Rajasthan’s Dholpur, Anisha of Faridabad, Shivani and Parvinder of Noida Sector-78.

During the rescue operation, a stall operator, Raghav, was also struck by a swing grill, injuring his shoulder.

Just an hour before the swing accident, Gate Number 2 of the fairgrounds suddenly collapsed, injuring Sumit Malhotra, a resident of Sector 28, and a child. The injured were taken to BK Hospital for treatment, the police said.

A senior police officer said nine of the injured people were rushed to nearby private hospital while four were rushed to BK Hospital for treatment.

According to the police, Inspector Prasad had joined the Haryana Armed Police, a specialised and armed reserve wing of the state police, in 1989.

After completing 36 years in the force, Prasad was due to retire in March.

Inspector Prasad is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son, who are still students.

Government promises strict action

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday expressed grief over the incident. In a post on X, the CM said he was deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident that occurred during the Surajkund Mela in Faridabad.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of the person who lost their life in this accident. Saini said necessary instructions have also been issued to the authorities concerned to ensure proper and immediate treatment for those injured,” Sinha said.

“The Haryana government is working with utmost urgency and sensitivity to provide all possible assistance to the injured and their families,” he further said.

Haryana Tourism minister Arvind Sharma said an order has been issued for the investigation of the incident, adding that strict action will be taken in the matter.

Rs 1 crore for inspector’s family

Haryana Director General of Police Ajay Singhal expressed grief over the death of Inspector Prasad and praised him for his exceptional courage, dedication, and humanity while on duty at the fair.

He emphasised that despite facing extremely challenging and risky circumstances, Inspector Prasad prioritised the safety of others over his own life.

DGP Singhal announced that Inspector Prasad’s family would receive a policy amount of Rs 1 crore, along with other departmental benefits. He assured that the Haryana Police would provide all possible support to the family, according to an official statement.

DGP Singhal also visited the hospital to meet the injured individuals from the incident and held detailed discussions with doctors regarding their treatment progress. He assured the victims that the state government and police department are committed to providing the best possible medical care and directed officials to ensure there is no negligence in their treatment, the statement said.

The Surajkund International Crafts Mela is held annually in Faridabad. This year, the focus was on the vision of Viksit Bharat-Atmanirbhar Bharat. The fair will end on February 15.

(With agency inputs)