Congress attacks BJP over mistreatment of Shankaracharya at UP's Magh Mela

The Congress on Monday (January 19) accused the BJP of “mistreating” Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati at UP's Magh Mela and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervene in what it described as a “shameful incident”.

Launching a sharp political attack, Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera alleged that the ruling party had no respect for religion or faith and was driven solely by the pursuit of power.

A controversy arose after the Shankaracharya was stopped by the administration from proceeding in a palanquin for a holy dip at the Sangam on Mauni Amavasya during the Magh Mela in Prayagraj on Sunday.

After a confrontation between his supporters and police officers, the Shankaracharya returned without bathing and began a sit in outside his camp on Triveni Marg.

The Hindu spiritual leader has renounced food and water in protest to demand apology from the authorities.

Congress targets BJP leadership

‘Ye na kaam ke hain na Ram ke hain (These are of no use nor are they of Ram)’...they are only after power and money, beyond that they don't care about religion and faith,” Khera said, targeting the BJP over the incident.

The Congress leader said the alleged mistreatment reflected the government’s intolerance towards religious figures who refuse to align with it politically.

Police cite safety concerns

Superintendent of Police (Magh Mela) Neeraj Pandey said the seer attempted to enter the bathing ghat without prior permission along with around 200–250 followers after breaking a barricade at Bridge Number 2.

Despite being informed about the heavy rush of devotees, Pandey said the Shankaracharya refused to stop and later returned without taking the holy dip.

“The police administration respects all saints and seers, but the safety of devotees is our top priority,” he said.

Political vendetta

Addressing a press conference, Khera said, “We are all saddened by the mistreatment meted out to Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Ji. Since this incident, Shankaracharya Ji has been on a hunger strike, but it seems no one in the government cares. Any other government would have been ashamed by now.”

He alleged that the Modi government had “unleashed its entire troll army” against the seer because “he does not bow down before them”.

“Saints do not bow before kings; kings bow before saints. The prime minister should intervene against this shameful incident. Otherwise, you are not ‘Sanatani’... you are ‘Dhanatani’ and will be known as such,” Khera said.

Khera further accused the government of targeting the Shankaracharya for questioning the Ram temple consecration, the management of the Mahakumbh, and raising issues related to bodies found in the Ganga during the Covid pandemic.

More than 4.52 crore devotees took a holy dip at the Sangam on Sunday on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, the most auspicious ritual bath of the Magh Mela, officials said.

(With agency inputs)