Maha Kumbh stampede: UP govt under lens again over death toll

The Uttar Pradesh government has found itself under intense scrutiny following new revelations about the number of pilgrims who died during the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh.

The controversy has been reignited not by political opponents but by media reports. A BBC investigative piece has claimed that stampedes occurred at not just one, but four separate points in the Kumbh area on January 29 — the day of Mauni Amavasya.

The report alleges a significant number of fatalities across these four locations. More damningly, it claims to have documented 82 deaths with evidence.

Numbers and cash compensation

Even four months after the incident, the government remains silent on the death toll. Behind the scenes, however, there’s clear unease.

The issue is serious not just because of the tragic loss of innocent lives, but also because it raises the alarming question: how did the government manage to disburse Rs 5 lakh each in compensation to several victims’ families — and from what fund?

Equally pressing is the question of which police officers, reportedly acting on behalf of the government or administration, personally delivered this cash.

Lack of political pressure

Despite internal unease, the government faces little external pressure to clarify the number of deaths. One reason: the opposition has limited itself largely to social media.

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of UP’s largest opposition party and the third-largest in the Lok Sabha, criticized the government in a post on X but then went silent. The Congress, too, has only raised the issue online.

Had political leaders taken up the matter more forcefully, the pressure on the UP government would have been far greater by now.

Questions over officer postings

Another serious concern: officials who were responsible during the stampedes have since received prime postings.

Vijay Kiran Anand, the Kumbh Mela officer at the time, has been appointed CEO of Invest UP — the state’s biggest project. Then AGG of Prayagraj, Bhanu Bhaskar, has been posted to the high-profile Meerut zone. Rajesh Dwivedi, the SSP who outright denied the deaths, has been transferred to Shahjahanpur. The then Prayagraj Commissioner and District Magistrate have also received key postings.

This matters because the closure of pontoon (floating) bridges was cited as one of the reasons for the stampedes. Despite the existence of over 30 such bridges, only seven or eight were open to the general public — drawing criticism for poor planning and mismanagement.

As fresh discussion emerges over the number of deaths during the Maha Kumbh, these concerns are resurfacing too.

Opposition raises feeble voice

The opposition has once again voiced its concern — but without much vigour. Despite the emergence of this new data, no party has announced any movement, nor have prominent leaders issued any strong statements.

Samajwadi Party national spokesperson Ameeque Jamei has questioned both the death toll and the cash compensation. “These numbers, like the bodies, have been buried,” he said. “Even Hindus weren’t slaughtered like this in Afghanistan. Not even under the Taliban. To this day, hundreds of people are wandering around with photos of their missing mothers, sisters, and brothers. A full investigation into this massacre is necessary.”

He further criticized the Yogi government for rewarding those officials who were allegedly responsible with their high-ranking posts.

The Congress has also raised questions, though its top leadership has yet to comment publicly. BSP supremo Mayawati, too, has remained silent, even 24 hours after the revelations.

UP Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi has claimed, “The number isn’t 37 or 82 — it’s in the thousands. Even at that time, Congress had raised these issues in the press. The government never released any official figures. What fund was used to pay the compensation? How did the Mela officer land a major posting? There are no answers.”

Government’s silence

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have remained tight-lipped. One senior leader in the state suggested that the onus is on the officials — but conceded that the questions are, in fact, directed at the government.

In the last assembly session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated on record that 37 people had died. With the monsoon session of the UP Assembly scheduled for the third week of July, it is likely the opposition will target the government on this issue — forcing it to respond in the House.

(This article originally appeared in The Federal Desh)