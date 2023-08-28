Security beefed up in Nuh as govt fears trouble over ‘shobha yatra’
Outsiders have been barred from entering Nuh, with security personnel being deployed at all the entry points of the district
Heavy security arrangements have been put in place in Haryana’s Nuh and its adjoining areas, with anti-riot vehicles and drones deployed in view of the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat’s call for a shobha yatra on Monday (August 28), officials have said.
Authorities have, however, denied permission for the yatra.
As a precautionary measure, the Nuh district administration has ordered the closure of educational institutions and banks on Monday, suspended mobile Internet and bulk SMS services, and imposed prohibitory orders in the communally-sensitive district.
Security measures
Outsiders have been barred from entering Nuh, with security personnel being deployed at all the entry points of the district. The road leading to the Nalhar temple, which was the centre of the July 31 clashes, has also been closed.
According to police, 1,900 Haryana Police personnel and 24 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed. Security has been tightened at inter-state and inter-district borders, they said.
Multiple layers of barricades have been erected by police at various points and all vehicles entering Nuh are being thoroughly checked by security personnel. Anti-riot vehicles and drones have also been deployed.
July 31 clash
Communal clashes had erupted in Nuh and its adjoining areas after a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession was allegedly attacked on July 31, leading to the death of six people, including two home guards and a Muslim cleric.
On August 13, the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat gave a call to resume the Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra in Nuh on August 28 which was disrupted by the communal clashes in July.
The VHP has said the procession will be taken out and asserted that there is no need to obtain permission for such religious events.
August 28 is the last Monday of the holy month of Shravan.
“Permission not granted”
However, the authorities have denied permission for the yatra. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday asked devotees to offer prayers at temples in their neighbourhood instead of holding any yatra. Permission has not been granted for the yatra, he said.
Deputy Commissioner of Nuh, Dhirendra Khadgata, has deputed 57 duty magistrates at designated places. He also appealed to the locals to cooperate with the district administration in maintaining law and order.
Haryana Police chief Shatrujeet Kapur on Saturday said the administration has denied permission for the yatra due to a meeting of the G20 Sherpa Group, scheduled to be held in Nuh from September 3 to 7, and to maintain law and order in the aftermath of the July 31 violence.(With agency inputs)