Security beefed up in Nuh as govt fears trouble over ‘shobha yatra’

Heavy security arrangements have been put in place in Haryana’s Nuh and its adjoining areas, with anti-riot vehicles and drones deployed in view of the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat’s call for a shobha yatra on Monday (August 28), officials have said. Authorities have, however, denied permission for the yatra. As a precautionary measure, the Nuh district administration has ordered the closure of educational institutions and banks on Monday, suspended mobile Internet and bulk SMS services, and imposed prohibitory orders in the communally-sensitive district.

Security tightened in Nuh ahead of the yatra called by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on August 28; drone being used by police for surveillance

Security measures Outsiders have been barred from entering Nuh, with security personnel being deployed at all the entry points of the district. The road leading to the Nalhar temple, which was the centre of the July 31 clashes, has also been closed. According to police, 1,900 Haryana Police personnel and 24 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed. Security has been tightened at inter-state and inter-district borders, they said. Multiple layers of barricades have been erected by police at various points and all vehicles entering Nuh are being thoroughly checked by security personnel. Anti-riot vehicles and drones have also been deployed.

On Nuh Yatra, Alok Kumar, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) says, "We know that G20 is going to start, so we will shorten the Yatra, but we will not leave it and will complete it tomorrow and I will also take part in it...Why will Law & Order issues arise? Why the government…

July 31 clash Communal clashes had erupted in Nuh and its adjoining areas after a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession was allegedly attacked on July 31, leading to the death of six people, including two home guards and a Muslim cleric. On August 13, the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat gave a call to resume the Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra in Nuh on August 28 which was disrupted by the communal clashes in July. The VHP has said the procession will be taken out and asserted that there is no need to obtain permission for such religious events.

Alok Kumar of the VHP told ANI, “We know that G20 is going to start, so we will shorten the yatra, but we will not leave it and will complete it tomorrow and I will also take part in it...Why will law-and-order issues arise? Why is the government there? The government is there to maintain law and order so that people can organise their religious events peacefully and safely. We will organise it peacefully and they (administration) should maintain law and order.”

August 28 is the last Monday of the holy month of Shravan.

Looking at the kind of incident that happened there (Nuh) at the beginning of the month, it is the govt's duty to ensure that law and order in the area is maintained. Our Police and administration have taken this decision that instead of carrying out a yatra(Braj Mandal Shobha…