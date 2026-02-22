Man pours sanitiser on live-in partner, allegedly tries to set her on fire in Gurugram

A 19-year-old student was allegedly brutally assaulted by her partner in Gurugram, who is accused of attempting to set her private parts on fire by pouring sanitiser on them. The accused also attacked her with a steel bottle, smashed her head against a wall and furniture, and struck her with an earthen pot. He allegedly recorded a video of the assault, which took place in the Badshahpur police station area.

Online contact and live-in

Police said that the victim came in contact with a young man from Narela, Delhi, through an online app, adding that they began talking in September 2025, which later led to meetings.

They further revealed that the victim, originally from Tripura and pursuing a B.Sc. in Biotechnology, has alleged that the accused established a forced physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage, adding that they were living together in Gurugram for some time.

Call for help and hospitalisation

According to the FIR, on the night of February 18, following the brutal assault, the victim managed to call her mother using the accused’s phone and narrated her ordeal in Bengali as the accused did not understand the language.

Her mother immediately informed the police, who rushed to the spot and rescued the victim before admitting her to a government hospital. According to an ANI report, initially, she was declared by doctors as unfit to record her statement, and she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where doctors declared her fit for recording her statement, and it was recorded by the police.

What police said

"In this case, the victim's family informed the Gurugram police that the girl was being beaten by one of her friends. The girl was rescued by the police and hospitalised. She is currently undergoing treatment. Her condition is currently stable..." the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Gurugram Police, Sandeep Kumar, said.

"Acting promptly, the accused, a 19-year-old man named Shivam from Delhi's Narela, was immediately arrested. Based on the written complaint, the police have imposed serious charges, including rape and other charges. The girl is currently under treatment. The accused was arrested and taken into police custody. After police remand, he was produced in court and sent to jail on court orders. He is currently in jail. A serious investigation is underway into the case, which is being conducted by the police..." Kumar said, as quoted by ANI.

Lawyer questions police charges

However, the victim’s lawyer, Reena Rai, told ANI that attempt to murder and rape charges have not been filed.

"But the section filed at the Badshahpur police station is only for minor injuries...This is also an attempt to murder, and rape charges have not been filed. Whatever confirmation was given, it was provided by his father,” said Rai.

“...Her face was completely swollen from the beating, and her hair was completely cut off...They burned her private parts and inserted something inside. That's what I heard. Her father was saying, it's like the Nirbhaya case...The victim's mother is not talking at all right now. Her father also seems completely unstable...,” added Rai.