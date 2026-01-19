Delhi HC refuses to suspend Sengar’s 10-year jail term in Unnao custodial death case

The Delhi High Court on Monday (January 19) declined to suspend the 10-year sentence awarded to expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in connection with the custodial death of the Unnao rape survivor’s father.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja said no grounds had been made out for granting relief and dismissed Sengar's application seeking suspension of the sentence.

'Delay no ground for relief'

The court observed that while Sengar had undergone a lengthy period of incarceration, relief could not be granted on the ground of delay, noting that part of the delay was attributable to multiple applications filed by him during the pendency of his appeal against conviction.

"Purpose would be served if the appeal is heard expeditiously," added the court while listing the matter for hearing on February 3.

On March 13, 2020, Sengar was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by a trial court, besides imposition of a fine of Rs 10 lakh, in the case of the death of the survivor's father in custody.

Court shows 'no leniency'

The trial court had said that "no leniency" could be shown for killing a family's "sole bread earner". It had also awarded a 10-year jail term to Sengar's brother, Atul Singh Sengar, and five others for their role in the custodial killing of the rape survivor's father.

The father of the survivor was arrested at the behest of Sengar under the Arms Act and died in custody on April 9, 2018, owing to police brutalities.

Sengar had kidnapped the minor and raped her in 2017.

Sentence suspension stayed

The trial court, which did not hold the accused guilty of murder under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the father's case, awarded the maximum sentence for the offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder to convicts under Section 304 of the IPC after holding that there was no intention to kill.

Sengar's appeals in the main rape case against the December 2019 judgement convicting him and sentencing him to imprisonment for the remainder of his life, as well as the father's case, are pending in the high court.

His sentence was suspended by the high court on December 23, 2025, till the pendency of his appeal challenging his conviction and sentence in the rape case. The suspension was stayed by the Supreme Court on December 29, 2025.

(With agency inputs)