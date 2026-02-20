Three-year-old girl raped and murdered in Gurugram, accused arrested

A three-year-old girl was raped, murdered and buried in a pit in Gurugram’s Sector 37, following which the accused, a 24-year-old man from Bihar, was arrested. The victim’s body was recovered around 2 am on Friday (February 20) in an empty plot near Sector 37.

Accused, victim lived in the same building

Police said that the accused, hailing from Bihar’s Supaul district, was employed at a manufacturing firm. They further revealed that he lived in the same building where the girl resided with her parents, adding that the victim often played with the accused.

Elaborating further, Gurugram Police public relations officer Sandeep Turan said that on Thursday, when the girl was playing, the accused took her about 4 kms away from her residence between 7 pm and 7.15 pm and raped her.

Turan further stated that the accused then strangled the girl to death and buried her in a shallow pit. “Afterwards, he throttled her, dug a shallow pit, and fled after burying the body,” the officer said as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

What CCTV footage revealed

According to police, the girl’s parents filed a missing persons complaint around 12.15 am on Friday. They further revealed that the accused was seen on CCTV camera taking the girl away. He was nabbed soon after and confessed to raping and murdering the three-year-old child.

“The suspect took the police team to the spot and helped them recover the body, after which forensic experts were called to collect evidence,” said Turan.

A case has been lodged against the accused under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 103(1) (murder) and section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Two booked in gang rape case

Meanwhile, the Gurugram police registered an FIR against two men for allegedly gang-raping a 25-year-old widow, officials said on Thursday. The case surfaced after a Zero FIR was transferred and formally lodged at the DLF Phase 2 police station on Wednesday.

Police said the prime accused posed as an inspector with the Haryana Police and allegedly lured the woman with the promise of securing her a government job as a cook.

Met victim six months ago

According to the complaint, the woman, a Delhi resident, met Satish Kumar nearly six months ago while travelling by bus from Gurugram to Karol Bagh. He introduced himself as a police inspector and claimed his wife was a judge posted in Palwal. She alleged that he demanded Rs 3 lakh to arrange the job and began contacting her in July 2025.

In August, he called her to a hotel on MG Road where his associate, Lambu Khan, was present. "Both of them gave her an intoxicating drug in her tea. When she started to leave the room in a semi-deranged state, Satish grabbed her hand, and they raped her one after the other," the complaint further stated.

"Based on the Zero FIR, an FIR has been registered, and an investigation is underway," a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

(With agency inputs)