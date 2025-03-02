'I'll drink your blood': Daughter brutally beats up mother in Haryana, video goes viral

A distressing video of a woman beating up her elderly mother has surfaced on social media and instantly went viral.

The abuser, Rita, can be seen even biting her mother, Nirmala Devi, who is sobbing and begging her daughter not to hurt her. The location where the video was taken has been confirmed as Modern Saket Colony in Hisar’s Azad Nagar in Haryana, according to reports.

A case has been filed against Rita by her brother under sections of the law that prevent cruelty towards elderly citizens. An investigation is ongoing.

Also read: Congress seeks ‘high-level’ probe as worker’s body is found in suitcase

The viral video

The video lasts for around three minutes and shows Rita's unflinching brutal assault on her mother Nirmala Devi. A particularly disturbing part of the video shows Rita beating her mother on her thigh and then biting the area, ignoring her screams of pain.

Rita then says in the video, “This is fun, I will drink your blood,” and continues her assault, including dragging her mother around the room by her hair. She slaps her multiple times.

Rita also says in the video, “Will you live forever?” and taunts her mother.

A man can be heard off-camera saying something and then Rita kicks her mother off the bed, hitting her continuously and shouting at her, saying “You are forcing me to do this”.

Rita’s brother files complaint

After the video went viral online, Rita’s brother, Amardeep Singh, filed a police complaint alleging that Rita’s motivations for abusing her mother were due to a property dispute.

He said that Rita has been allegedly keeping Nirmala Devi captive in her maternal home and harassing her physically and mentally to get her to sign over her mother's properties in her name.

The SHO of the Azad Nagar police station, Inspector Sadhuram, said a case has been registered against Rita under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

Also read: ‘Handcuffed, legs chained’: Second-batch US deportee reports same treatment

Greed turns ugly

In his complaint, Amardeep Singh alleged that Rita started harassing her mother over property issues after she moved back into her maternal home. Rita had married Sanjay Punia from a village near Rajgarh two years ago, but returned soon after to her maternal home. Her husband too joined her at her maternal home.

Also read: UP | Woman ‘chokes’ man to death for blackmail, sexual abuse; arrested

Singh further alleged that Rita already pocketed ₹65 lakh after selling a family property in Kurukshetra. According to reports, he said that she had been keeping Nirmala Devi captive in her own house as she wanted the deed to the house transferred in her name as well.

Singh claimed that Rita barred him from visiting his mother or the house with threats that she would make false allegations against him.