Congress seeks ‘high-level’ probe as worker’s body is found in suitcase

The Congress is demanding a "high-level probe" into the "barbaric murder" of a 22-year-old Congress worker Himani Narwal, whose body was found stuffed inside a suitcase near the Sampla bus stand in Haryana's Rohtak district, on Saturday (March 1).

Her body was found stuffed inside a blue suitcase abandoned at the bus stop. Passers-by alerted the Sampla police, who rushed to the spot.

Sampla SHO, Bijender Singh said, “When I unzipped the suitcase, I saw a woman with injury marks. Then we informed our SHO and forensic experts. The woman’s body was taken to PGIMS for post-mortem and identification.” The deceased was identified as Congress worker Himani Narwal.

Watch: Kanyakumari: 4 electrocuted during church festival

Barbaric murder

Expressing deep shock over her death, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanded "justice".

"The news of the barbaric murder of active Congress worker Himani Narwal in Rohtak is extremely sad and shocking," Hooda posted on X.

He wrote in his post that the "murder of a girl in this manner and finding her body in a suitcase is extremely sad and shocking".

"This in itself is a blot on the law and order situation of the state. There should be a high-level impartial investigation of this murder and the government should provide justice to the victim's family as soon as possible and provide the harshest punishment to the culprits," the former CM said.

Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra urged Rohtak’s Superintendent of Police to form a special investigation team (SIT) to ensure swift justice. “The accused must face the strictest punishment,” he stated.

Police and forensic personnel investigate at the spot where the body of Himani Narwal was found stuffed in a suitcase, near Sampla bus stand, in Rohtak, on Saturday. Photo: PTI

Under investigation

Meanwhile, the SHO has booked unknown culprits under sections 103(1) and 238(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on a complaint filed by a sub-inspector at Sampla police station.

The discovery of this Congress worker’s body coincides with a municipal election being held in Haryana.

Narwhal had henna on her hands and a scarf tightly wrapped around her neck. Police suspect she was strangled to death in another place and her body was stuffed into a suitcase and abandoned at the bus stop.

Sampla police are currently scouring through CCTV footage to identify the culprit(s).

Also read: Delhi man held in Prayagraj for ‘planned murder’ of wife after Kumbh dip

Congress demands probe

Former Youth Congress leader, Srinivas BV posted on X saying that during his tenure in the Youth Congress, Himani was the district vice-president of Rohtak Rural. He added that she fulfilled every responsibility ‘very well’ regardless of whether it was the Bharat Jodo Yatra or any other organisational programme.

Pointing out that Narwal was an active Congress worker, Congress MLA BB Batra demanded that the SP investigate the matter.

She always participated in every event and was a familiar face during the election campaigns of former Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda and Deepinder Hooda for the 2024 Haryana assembly polls.

Also read: Punjab police launch statewide anti-drug raids at 750 locations

Who was Himani Narwal?

Himani Narwal was an office-bearer of the Youth Congress in Rohtak, which is the stronghold of the former CM of Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda. She was from Kathura village in Sonepat.

She was staying at a rented place in Shivaji Colony, while her mother and brother live in Najafgarh, Delhi.

Himani actively participated in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana, and was involved in various political events. She was known for performing with Haryanvi folk artistes at Congress rallies and social events.

Also read: Agents behind ‘dunki’ route being identified for strict action: Haryana CM

Her death under mysterious circumstances has created a stir among political circles.

Her mother and brother have not made any public statements about her death.