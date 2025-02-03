UP | Woman ‘chokes’ man to death for blackmail, sexual abuse; arrested

A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district allegedly choked a man to death after being blackmailed and sexually abused by him.

The 32-year-old married woman in Ghur Samsapur village, Bareilly, told the police that the man she had killed, Iqbal, a zari-zardozi artisan, used to visit her village to sell clothes. They became acquainted with each other, exchanged mobile numbers, and began having telephonic conversations.

She said that one day Iqbal called her to his house telling her that he had some clothes she might be interested in buying. After she went over, he tried to force himself on her. She rejected his advances and warned him that she would tell her husband. To that, he allegedly told her that he had recordings of their conversations, and he would share them with her husband and destroy her marriage.

She said she gave in to his blackmail to protect her little children and her marriage. Iqbal allegedly used the threat to sexually abuse her several times. She finally got tired of being exploited by him, and decided to put an end to it, she said.

One day, she told Iqbal that she wanted to meet him. He gave her two sedative pills for her to put her husband to sleep. She accordingly added the sedatives to her husband’s tea and he passed out that night. At about 11.40 pm, she called Iqbal, who told her to go over to his home since he was alone that night.

She went to his house, and while he was trying to get intimate with her, she allegedly sat on his chest, closed his mouth with one hand, and choked him till he died. She made sure he was dead and then returned to her home.

Iqbal’s body was found in his house on January 30, said Mukesh Chandra Mishra, Additional Superintendent of Police. The victim’s wife, Shahnaz, filed a murder case the next day, and the police arrested the accused.

The police said Iqbal’s body was sent for a postmortem, and that they were continuing to investigate the case.