Haryana teacher’s death sparks protests, internet suspended in two districts

Simmering public anger in Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts of Haryana over the alleged murder of a 19-year-old woman has forced local authorities to suspend mobile internet services in both districts. The state’s home department has also directed precautionary measures to prevent misinformation on social media platforms and ensure that public anger doesn't escalate into major law-and-order trouble.

The family of the deceased, Manisha, and the local villagers refused to cremate her until the accused were arrested and the police officers, who had been accused of negligence, were suspended. The deceased was a school teacher. Her body, reportedly with her throat slit, was found in a field in Singhani village of Bhiwani district on August 13. She went missing two days before that.

The local villagers, along with Manisha's family, had been protesting since then. In Loharu in Bhiwani on Sunday, August 17, they took out a protest march and blocked the nearby Delhi-Pilani road. The police intervened to pacify them and the blockade was lifted after two hours. The local traders' association also joined the demonstrations and shops remained shut. There was outrage on social media after the alleged images of the woman's body were circulated.

Manisha's family has also staged a dharna in Dhigawa in Bhiwani and refused to take the corpse till the guilty were arrested.

'Suicide note' found

On Monday, Bhiwani district officials met a committee of villagers representing the bereaved family, after which the family agreed to cremate the body. The talks took place after the police ruled out foul play based on the autopsy report.

But things took a drastic turn on Monday when a suicide note emerged. According to the police, the note was discovered the same day the body was found, and Manisha’s family knew about it. The police reportedly said her parents were upset with her, and she wrote it in the note.

The woman's family then said it is not satisfied with the autopsy report and the police findings. It also accused the local police of refusing to register a missing report on August 11 and suggesting that Manisha might have either eloped or gone on a trip, and would be back soon. The complaint was registered on the next day, the report added.

A case of suicide?

A Hindustan Times report cited top police sources in Bhiwani as saying the suicide note was found in a bag that also contained key documents such as Aadhaar. They said the handwriting matched that of the deceased. In the note, the deceased wrote that she had done nothing wrong but did not want to be a financial burden on her parents, according to the police. It also claimed that the parents were upset with Manisha, the police sources added.

The police also said that video surveillance found Manisha buying insecticide, the report further added. When the viscera report was sent for forensic testing along with other samples, it was confirmed that insecticide was present in the body.

Two autopsies were also conducted, one at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak, which clarified the cause of the facial injuries, initially thought to be from a slit throat, the police added. The PGIMS report ruled out sexual assault or incision on the throat.

The report also quoted the police citing doctors as saying that the injuries found on the body were caused by scavenger animals.

Oppn slams BJP govt

While the state government transferred the superintendent of police in charge at the time of the incident and suspended five officers, the Opposition is not convinced.

A leader from the Jannayak Janata Party accused Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini of acting under the influence of Delhi and not giving the police a free hand. Leaders from the Indian National Lok Dal and Congress said Haryana was witnessing a “jungle raj” and asked the police to take immediate action to apprehend those responsible for the death.