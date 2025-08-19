Mahindra Group probes employee over ‘rape threat’ to BJD MP Sulata Deo

Mahindra Group has launched an internal inquiry after Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sulata Deo alleged that one of its employees had sent her rape and death threats on social media.

The company stressed its "zero tolerance" policy towards any form of "misconduct, intimidation, or threats."

Mahindra launches probe

"We have been made aware of certain undignified and highly inappropriate messages allegedly made by one of our employees towards a political leader on Facebook. The Mahindra Group has always enshrined the importance of human dignity from its very foundation and believes in upholding an environment of respect, with no tolerance for any breaches of these principles," the company said in a statement on X.

The Anand Mahindra-led group added that an investigation had been initiated with the "utmost seriousness."

"Should the allegations be validated, strict action will be taken in accordance with our code of conduct and values," the statement said.

Sulata Deo’s response

Responding to Mahindra’s statement, Sulata said it was "reassuring" that the company had begun a probe.

Reassuring to know that the pervert's parent company started investigation into the matter. That said, I will not remain silent and fight to the core against these type of mindset against women and children. Waiting for the law agencies to take suo motto cognizance on the said… pic.twitter.com/dKxfzFzkeo — sulata deo (@SulataDeoMP) August 18, 2025

However, she emphasised that she would raise the matter during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.

"I will not remain silent and fight to the core against this type of mindset against women and children. Waiting for the law agencies to take suo motto cognisance of the said matter," she posted on X.

Rape threat to MP

Sulata alleged that she received rape and death threats from Satyabrata Nayak, an employee at Mahindra’s Nashik branch. She also said that Nayak is associated with the BJP.

"Dear PMO India, a worker of Mahindra company, Nasik as well as a BJP worker, openly threatens a woman MP with rape and murder. If this is the situation, imagine what happens to the underprivileged women of Odisha!" she tweeted.

Dear PMO INDIAA worker of Mahindra Company, Nasik as well as a BJP worker openly threatens a Woman MP to rape and kill.If this is the situation,imagine what happens to the unprivileged women of Odisha!!!This is for your necessary information and action.The below are screenshots… pic.twitter.com/fLNOIlHbMb — sulata deo (@SulataDeoMP) August 17, 2025

In another post on Facebook, the BJD MP alleged that no action had been taken yet by the Odisha Police.

The threats were linked to her remarks on a Facebook post concerning the video statement of a Puri girl who died of burns earlier this month. The minor had allegedly been abducted and set on fire, and later succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS, Delhi.

She had criticised the BJP-led Odisha government for the leak of the girl’s statement and demanded accountability.

Political reactions

The incident has sparked strong reactions across party lines. TMC MP Sagarika Ghose called the threats “utterly shocking and unacceptable”, warning that hatred and violence against women were becoming rampant and that "India is back-pedalling on gender justice".

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi condemned the threats as "extremely shameful," expressing solidarity with Deo and urging the Centre to take action.

BJD MP Sasmit Patra also denounced the incident, saying, "A vile threat to my colleague, a woman MP, is an attack on the dignity of every woman and every representative of democracy."