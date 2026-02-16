12 dead in 15 days in Palwal, Haryana; water contamination suspected

At least 12 people, including five children, have died in 15 days due to acute liver-related complications at Chayansa village in Haryana’s Palwal, with preliminary findings suggesting viral hepatitis and possible water contamination.

The incident, which comes weeks after 16 people died due to water contamination in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore last month, has prompted an investigation by the health department.

Jaundice-related deaths first reported on January 31

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, deaths linked to jaundice were first reported on January 31 in Chayansa village, home to 5,700 people and 865 households. A day after a rapid response team reached the village, and since then, medical camps, door-to-door surveys, and screening of villagers have taken place.

The report further stated that seven of the deaths in Chayansa took place between January 27 and February 11, out of which four were found to be caused by acute hepatitis or liver failure, adding that the victims were aged between nine and 65.

Other deaths which were subsequently reported are being looked into by Health Department officials, according to whom most patients complained of fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, and jaundice before their condition deteriorated.

1,500 people screened so far

Palwal chief medical officer Satinder Vashisth said large-scale screening and testing are going on to address the issue.

“So far, around 1,500 people, including close contacts of the deceased, have been screened. Nearly 800 outpatient consultations have been conducted, and blood samples were tested for Hepatitis A, B, C, and E,” she said as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

Blood test reports of 210 people have revealed two positive cases of Hepatitis B and nine of Hepatitis, while none of the samples tested positive for Hepatitis A and E. However, the results of the tests for scrub typhus are still awaited.

Coliform bacteria found in storage tanks

So far, water samples have been collected from 107 households, out of which 23 failed quality checks, reportedly indicating bacterial contamination and inadequate use of chlorine. Another round of testing found Coliform bacteria in storage tanks, while Chlorine was found to be absent in several samples before corrective steps were initiated.

Residents in the affected area are dependent on piped water supply, underground storage tanks, and private tankers for their daily needs. Reverse Osmosis-treated water has also been transported from neighbouring localities.

However, irregular refilling schedules and inadequate disinfection of underground tanks have triggered concerns over possible waterborne infections.

Nearly 15,000 halogen tablets distributed

Officials said tests conducted for leptospirosis have returned negative, while veterinary inspections did not indicate any animal-linked transmission. As part of precautionary steps, nearly 15,000 halogen tablets have been distributed for the purification of drinking water, and a helpline number (01275-240022) has been made operational.

A second health official said the probe is still underway. “We are examining medical, environmental, and behavioural factors to determine the precise cause of the deaths.” The official added that surveillance activities and medical camps will remain in place until the situation stabilises.