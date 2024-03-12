After Khattar's resignation, Nayab Saini to be sworn in Haryana CM

Haryana BJP president and OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday (March 12) was chosen as the next chief minister, shortly after Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers tendered their resignations.

Saini, 54, who is seen to be close to Khattar, will be sworn in as CM later in the day.

The surprise development in Chandigarh comes just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Khattar’s second term as chief minister was also to end in October, when the assembly polls are due.

Khattar and all 13 other members of the BJP-led council of ministers submitted their resignations to the Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya – apparently at the directions of the BJP’s central leadership.

Shortly after this, Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs headed to a meeting of the party’s legislature group, which unanimously picked Saini as its leader.

Saini, who is the MP from Kurukshetra, was appointed the president of the BJP’s Haryana unit only in October.

BJP's Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha and J P Dalal, who held Agriculture portfolio, told reporters that Saini was unanimously elected as the leader of legislative group and will take oath as CM in the evening.

The BJP had replaced Om Prakash Dhankar with Saini as the state party chief in October, a move then seen as an attempt to strengthen its hold on the OBC community. The vote of the Jats, the most populous community in the state, is seen to be divided among the Congress, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and the Indian National Lok Dal.

The switch in Haryana comes amid speculation that ruling BJP-JJP coalition was coming apart. JJP leader Dushyant Chautala was the deputy chief minister and there were two other members of his party in the outgoing Khattar-led government.

The BJP, which won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana by large margins in 2019, appeared keen to fight the upcoming parliamentary polls on its own.

Saini was a minister in the first Khattar cabinet. He was an MLA when he fought the Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

