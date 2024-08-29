Gurugram: Overnight rainfall leads to waterlogging, traffic congestion

Gurugram, Aug 29 (PTI) Heavy overnight rainfall caused waterlogging, traffic congestion and power outages in several areas of Gurugram on Thursday.

Traffic movement, especially on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, slowed to a crawl during peak hours due to the waterlogging.

Areas such as Rajiv Chowk, Golf Course Extension Road, Railway Road, Subhash Chowk, Udyog Vihar and Narsinghpur, among others, were also inundated.

Waterlogging in parts of old Gurugram, including Sadar Bazar, Gurdwara Road and Old Delhi Road, led to traffic jams that lasted till the afternoon.

"It took me almost 20 minutes to cover a distance of around a kilometre after getting stuck near the Police Line in the morning. The situation is very poor and half the road is waterlogged," said a commuter.

A senior traffic police officer said vehicular movement was choked near the Sirhaul border, Rajiv Chowk, Narsinghpur and some other locations in the morning.

Power outages were also reported from different areas of the city.

The local Met office said Gurugram recorded 6 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period. Light to moderate rainfall is expected during the day. PTI

