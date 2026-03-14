‘Come home, I have a surprise’: Gurugram man kills twin sister, attacks mother

A 25-year-old unemployed man, addicted to social media and enraged with his mother and twin sister’s advice to focus on his career, killed his sibling by stabbing her 84 times and then told his mother that he had a surprise for her, following which he showed her his sister’s body.

When she screamed in horror seeing her daughter in a pool of her own blood, the accused attacked her also, and she is currently recovering in a hospital.

An argument turned fatal

The incident took place last week in Gurugram, Haryana, following an altercation between the accused Hardik and his twin sister Himashikha about his career. Both siblings were living in Gurugram and working as engineers and hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

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While Himashikha was also pursuing an MBA on the side, Hardik had been unemployed for about a year and a half after he quit his job and began spending excessive time on social media. He would often keep chatting online till late at night.

Relationship and family objection

According to a report in NDTV, the police investigation has revealed that Hardik had befriended a Muslim woman from Pune via social media and is keen to marry her. However, his mother, Neelima and sister would often urge him to focus on his career.

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A similar discussion on March 6 turned violent when, following a heated argument with his sister, Hardik, in a fit of rage, repeatedly stabbed her with a kitchen knife, and soon she succumbed to injuries. Later, the post-mortem report revealed there were 84 stab wounds on her body.

‘Surprise’ for his mother

After killing his sister, Hardik calmly visited her mother, an assistant manager at an insurance company, at her office, and asked her to come home, saying that he had a surprise for her. When she arrived, Hardik showed her Himashikha’s blood-soaked body. After she screamed in horror, he also attacked her.

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Neelima suffered multiple injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, where doctors said that she was out of danger. Within 24 hours of the incident, Hardik was arrested.

During interrogation, he told police that repeated advice to focus on his career and to stay away from romantic relationships had enraged him.