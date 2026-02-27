Hours after wedding, man falls victim to suspected honour killing in Andhra

Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 27 (PTI) In a suspected case of honour killing, a newly married man was killed by his wife's brothers in Dwarapudi village of East Godavari district, a police official said on Friday.

Rajamahendravaram East Zone Deputy Superintendent of Police B Divya said Surya Prakash was attacked late on Thursday, after he had married Sandhya earlier in the day.

"A newly married man was killed in what appears to be an honour killing after his wife's brothers attacked him with stones in Dwarapudi village on Thursday night," Divya told PTI.

The couple, in their early 40s, belong to the BC community. They have both known each other since Class 10.

The woman's brothers attacked Prakash, suspecting that their sister was trapped in marriage as he was unemployed and was helping in his father's business, Divya said.

Sandhya works in the local Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) office in East Godavari district, she said.

The families of the couple were not aware of the wedding until the pictures were shared, a police official said.

The bride had shared her wedding pictures with her brothers in the afternoon and expected them to visit the groom's residence, Divya said.

When the couple reached the groom's house in Dwarapudi village late at night, it was locked as his father, who runs a clothes business in the village, was not at home.

While the couple were waiting outside, the woman's two brothers allegedly attacked Prakash with stones, leading to his death, police added.

Police registered a case under BNS Section 103 (1) and initiated further investigation.

The accused are at large and police have deployed special teams to trace and apprehend them, Divya said. PTI

