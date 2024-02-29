Farmers' stir: Haryana police to cancel visas, passports of protesters

In a major action against the ongoing farmers’ protest, the Haryana police have decided to cancel visas and passports of the protesters involved in violence and damaging public property along the Punjab-Haryana border.

Ambala DSP Joginder Sharma said they’ve identified the protesters with the help of high-resolution cameras. He said, “We have identified involved in violence coming to Haryana from Punjab in the name of farmers' protest. We have identified them with CCTV cameras and drone cameras. We will request the Ministry and embassy to cancel their Visas and passports... Their photos, name and address will be given to the passport office. We are working on canceling their passports.”





The protests, which saw thousands of farmers marching towards Delhi on February 13, were met with resistance at the Haryana border, leading to clashes with security forces. In response to the escalating situation, internet services were suspended in Patiala and Sangrur districts till March 1, aiming to curb misinformation and further unrest.



The protesting farmers led by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha has been demanding legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) of crops, loan waiver, withdrawal of cases lodged against the farmers during the anti-farm law stir in New Delhi. The government has held various rounds of talks with the farmer organisations, but there hasn’t been any breakthrough yet.

