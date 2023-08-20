Senior Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday called the ruling BJP-JJP dispensation a failure on all fronts, projecting the Congress as the only viable alternative to govern the state.

Hooda said people will vote out the “non-performing” BJP-JJP government in next year’s polls. He claimed that people see Congress, which is the main Opposition party in the state, as the only viable alternative.

Hooda, who is the Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly, was addressing a public rally as part of the ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ meeting in Hisar. In his address, he listed out the party’s welfare agenda, claiming the party delivers on what it promises. The former chief minister said that he along with state Congress chief Udai Bhan have decided that by the end of this year, they will visit all 90 assembly constituencies of the state.

Addressing the gathering, Hooda promised to the people an elderly pension of Rs 6,000 per month (almost double from present), gas cylinder at Rs 500 per family, and a 100-yard plot to an SC and other backward class family each, if Congress comes to power.

“Creamy layer limit of backward class will be raised from Rs 6 lakh to 10 lakh. Artisans will get loans at less than 5% interest. We will give 2 lakh permanent jobs to the youth. We will implement an old pension scheme for the employees. We will give an MSP guarantee. We will provide 300 units of free electricity for poor families,” he said.

Hooda attacked the state government saying they have pushed back the state on several development parameters. “When the BJP came to government in 2014, Haryana was number 1 in per capita income, per capita investment, law and order, and job creation. It has now reached number 1 in inflation, unemployment, corruption and debt. Inflation is skyrocketing,” he said.

State Congress chief Udai Bhan said a “Congress wave” is sweeping through Haryana and the BJP-JJP alliance is going to be reduced to single digit tally in the next year’s assembly elections. He alleged that the BJP made false promises to the people saying that by 2022 farmers' income would be doubled, 2 crore jobs would be created every year, and inflation controlled in 100 days.

(With agency inputs)

