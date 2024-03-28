Ashoka University issues statement after videos of students 'raising' casteist slogans go viral
The statement said it attaches great value to freedom of expression and vigorous debate, but it also attaches great importance to mutual respect
Ashoka University in Haryana issued a statement on Wednesday (March 27) pledging to take all measures necessary to ensure peace and harmony in the campus after purported videos of students raising casteist slogans went viral on social media.
Many of the videos that surfaced on X, showed a group of students chanting slogans like “We need caste census” and “Brahmin-Baniyawaad Murdabad” during a demonstration.
The university’s statement, which was also posted on X, said it attaches great value to freedom of expression and vigorous debate, but also gives importance to mutual respect. The varsity deplored expressions of hatred directed against any individual or group.
“Ashoka University’s Guidelines on Protecting Freedom of Expression have clearly laid down that such freedom of expression is not unlimited and enjoins respect for the rights and sensibilities of others. This is essential to preserving the spirit of community at Ashoka,” the statement said.
“Actions that make the atmosphere intimidating, threatening or hostile to individuals or groups are therefore regarded as serious offences and are subject to University disciplinary procedure. The University will take all measures necessary to ensure that peace and harmony in the campus is not disturbed,” the statement said.
The videos have drawn widespread criticism from various quarters on social media, with Mohandas Pai, former chief financial officer of Infosys in a post on X asking why there was so much caste bias in Ashoka University.
Pai’s post read, “This is very shocking, if true. Why is there so much caste hatred in @AshokaUniv? Will @sbikh Pl take action to stop such hatred, if true? @dpradhanbjp Govt should look into why such hatred prevails? How can universities keep quiet?”
It is said the protests were headed by the university’s Social Justice Forum (SJF), an independent student body promoting the rights of those from ethnic and religious minority backgrounds. After weeks-long protests by the students demanding a caste census on campus and an anti-discrimination cell, the university has decided to set up an Equal Opportunities Cell to improve policies on inclusion and diversity.
In a statement on Tuesday (March 26), the university said, “Ashoka University prioritises inclusion and diversity and follows all relevant norms prescribed for private universities. The University engaged with its students over the last few weeks including at a Town Hall meeting with the Vice Chancellor last week, and shared its position which is consistent with the Government of India, Government of Haryana, and UGC norms.”