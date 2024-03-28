Ashoka University issues statement after videos of students 'raising' casteist slogans go viral

Ashoka University in Haryana issued a statement on Wednesday (March 27) pledging to take all measures necessary to ensure peace and harmony in the campus after purported videos of students raising casteist slogans went viral on social media.

Many of the videos that surfaced on X, showed a group of students chanting slogans like “We need caste census” and “Brahmin-Baniyawaad Murdabad” during a demonstration.

The university’s statement, which was also posted on X, said it attaches great value to freedom of expression and vigorous debate, but also gives importance to mutual respect. The varsity deplored expressions of hatred directed against any individual or group.

“Ashoka University’s Guidelines on Protecting Freedom of Expression have clearly laid down that such freedom of expression is not unlimited and enjoins respect for the rights and sensibilities of others. This is essential to preserving the spirit of community at Ashoka,” the statement said.

“Actions that make the atmosphere intimidating, threatening or hostile to individuals or groups are therefore regarded as serious offences and are subject to University disciplinary procedure. The University will take all measures necessary to ensure that peace and harmony in the campus is not disturbed,” the statement said.